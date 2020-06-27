All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1651 Blue Canyon St
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:41 PM

1651 Blue Canyon St

1651 Blue Canyon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Blue Canyon Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
carpet
Beautiful 3,400 sq/ft Home in Gated Community - This is a beautiful home located in a gated community. Over 3400 sqft, this 5 bedroom and loft, 3 bathroom view home, is a stunning rental. Cape Cod architecture, slab granite island gourmet kitchen, huge master bedroom with bay windows, views, covered ceiling marble master bath. Rich maple cabinets, hardwood floors downstairs, new carpet in master, plantation shutters, granite counters, fresh paint, downstairs bedroom, and community pool and spa. Close to local shops and easy freeway access. Call to book your viewing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3394406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Blue Canyon St have any available units?
1651 Blue Canyon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1651 Blue Canyon St have?
Some of 1651 Blue Canyon St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Blue Canyon St currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Blue Canyon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Blue Canyon St pet-friendly?
No, 1651 Blue Canyon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1651 Blue Canyon St offer parking?
No, 1651 Blue Canyon St does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Blue Canyon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1651 Blue Canyon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Blue Canyon St have a pool?
Yes, 1651 Blue Canyon St has a pool.
Does 1651 Blue Canyon St have accessible units?
No, 1651 Blue Canyon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Blue Canyon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1651 Blue Canyon St does not have units with dishwashers.
