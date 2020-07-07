All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1621 Ramona Drive

1621 Ramona Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1621 Ramona Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Newbury Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single story home in located in a gated community with a 3 car garage, family room with a fireplace, living room, formal dining area, large kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, granite counters and indoor laundry. The large master bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom and a 3rd full guest bathroom. The home has newer wood like vinyl flooring, fresh paint, beautiful window treatments and shows light and bright. The backyard is a entertainers delight. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Ramona Drive have any available units?
1621 Ramona Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1621 Ramona Drive have?
Some of 1621 Ramona Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1621 Ramona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Ramona Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Ramona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1621 Ramona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1621 Ramona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Ramona Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Ramona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Ramona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Ramona Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Ramona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Ramona Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Ramona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Ramona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Ramona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

