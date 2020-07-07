1621 Ramona Drive

Amenities
This beautiful single story home in located in a gated community with a 3 car garage, family room with a fireplace, living room, formal dining area, large kitchen with center island, stainless appliances, granite counters and indoor laundry. The large master bedroom and bath with a walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms with jack and jill bathroom and a 3rd full guest bathroom. The home has newer wood like vinyl flooring, fresh paint, beautiful window treatments and shows light and bright. The backyard is a entertainers delight. Move in ready!