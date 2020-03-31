1567 SHADOWGLEN Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Perched atop the coveted Ridgeview Estates enclave in Westlake Village, this bright and airy traditional home is all about indoor/outdoor living. Feel the privacy and seclusion amongst gorgeous mountain views as you drive up your long driveway at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Dark hardwood floors flow throughout most of this home while abundant natural light leaves you with a sense of peace and tranquility. Providing 5 bedrooms and 5 baths leaving enough room for the entire family to have their own domain. The master suite features an enchanting deck perfect for morning coffee or sip your favorite beverage to unwind the day. The entertainer s backyard is highlighted by a swimming pool, spa, grassy yard area, along with plenty of BBQ, dining and relaxing space for all to enjoy.