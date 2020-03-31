All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

1567 SHADOWGLEN Court

1567 Shadowglen Court · No Longer Available
Location

1567 Shadowglen Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Perched atop the coveted Ridgeview Estates enclave in Westlake Village, this bright and airy traditional home is all about indoor/outdoor living. Feel the privacy and seclusion amongst gorgeous mountain views as you drive up your long driveway at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Dark hardwood floors flow throughout most of this home while abundant natural light leaves you with a sense of peace and tranquility. Providing 5 bedrooms and 5 baths leaving enough room for the entire family to have their own domain. The master suite features an enchanting deck perfect for morning coffee or sip your favorite beverage to unwind the day. The entertainer s backyard is highlighted by a swimming pool, spa, grassy yard area, along with plenty of BBQ, dining and relaxing space for all to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have any available units?
1567 SHADOWGLEN Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have?
Some of 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court currently offering any rent specials?
1567 SHADOWGLEN Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court pet-friendly?
No, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court offer parking?
Yes, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court offers parking.
Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have a pool?
Yes, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court has a pool.
Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have accessible units?
No, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1567 SHADOWGLEN Court does not have units with dishwashers.
