1543 Covington Avenue.

Amenities
Highly desirable Foxmoor home located in beautiful Westlake Village! This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features stunning wood-like laminate flooring downstairs, plush neutral carpet upstairs, and neutral paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful white cabinetry, 5 burner cooktop, and separate eating area. Large living room with lots of windows, plantation shutters and formal dining room. Spacious family room has gas fireplace & wet bar. Massive upstairs area including huge master bedroom w/extra large closet & built-in shelves, and 4 nice size bedrooms. Bathrooms have laminate flooring, lots of cabinets and separate vanity area. Lush and well-maintained landscaping in front and back yards. Central heating and a/c, 3 car garage, tile roof. Located in prestigious Westlake Village and close to parks, hiking & biking trails and award winning schools. Community pool and clubhouse. Gardener included.