1543 Covington Avenue.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Highly desirable Foxmoor home located in beautiful Westlake Village! This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features stunning wood-like laminate flooring downstairs, plush neutral carpet upstairs, and neutral paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful white cabinetry, 5 burner cooktop, and separate eating area. Large living room with lots of windows, plantation shutters and formal dining room. Spacious family room has gas fireplace & wet bar. Massive upstairs area including huge master bedroom w/extra large closet & built-in shelves, and 4 nice size bedrooms. Bathrooms have laminate flooring, lots of cabinets and separate vanity area. Lush and well-maintained landscaping in front and back yards. Central heating and a/c, 3 car garage, tile roof. Located in prestigious Westlake Village and close to parks, hiking & biking trails and award winning schools. Community pool and clubhouse. Gardener included.