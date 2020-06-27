All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1543 Covington Avenue.
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:27 AM

1543 Covington Avenue

1543 South Covington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1543 South Covington Avenue, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Highly desirable Foxmoor home located in beautiful Westlake Village! This lovely 5 bedroom, 3 bath home features stunning wood-like laminate flooring downstairs, plush neutral carpet upstairs, and neutral paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and beautiful white cabinetry, 5 burner cooktop, and separate eating area. Large living room with lots of windows, plantation shutters and formal dining room. Spacious family room has gas fireplace & wet bar. Massive upstairs area including huge master bedroom w/extra large closet & built-in shelves, and 4 nice size bedrooms. Bathrooms have laminate flooring, lots of cabinets and separate vanity area. Lush and well-maintained landscaping in front and back yards. Central heating and a/c, 3 car garage, tile roof. Located in prestigious Westlake Village and close to parks, hiking & biking trails and award winning schools. Community pool and clubhouse. Gardener included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1543 Covington Avenue have any available units?
1543 Covington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1543 Covington Avenue have?
Some of 1543 Covington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 Covington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1543 Covington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 Covington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1543 Covington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1543 Covington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1543 Covington Avenue offers parking.
Does 1543 Covington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 Covington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 Covington Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1543 Covington Avenue has a pool.
Does 1543 Covington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1543 Covington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 Covington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 Covington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

