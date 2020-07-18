1538 Folkestone Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With

Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards. Kitchen With Breakfast Area, Tiled Floors, Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area With Mirrored Wall. Living Room With Dual Sliding Glass Doors Overlooking Pool, Spa & Mountain Views. Family Room With Fireplace. Downstairs Powder Bathroom With Tiled Floors & Pedestal Sink. Full Guest Hallway Bathroom With Wood Vanity With Dual Sinks, New Countertops, New Faucets & Tiled Floors. Master Suite With Attached Bathroom With Wood Vanity With Dual Sinks, New Countertops, New Faucets & Tiled Floors. Huge Backyard With Pool, Spa & Huge Grass Area. 3 Car Garage. 1 Car Garage Has Been Converted To Den or Office or Storage Room With Indoor Laundry Area. Central Air & Heat. 2 Year Lease Preferred, 1 Year Lease Minimum.



(RLNE5906631)