Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1538 Folkestone Terrace

1538 Folkstone Terrace Road · (310) 400-6148
Location

1538 Folkstone Terrace Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1538 Folkestone Terrace · Avail. now

$5,995

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2449 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Westlake Village Home with Pool and Mountain views - 5 Bedroom + 3 Bathroom Pool Home Located In Prime Location Of Southshore Hills. Great Curb Appeal With
Beautiful Landscaping In Both Front & Back Yards. Kitchen With Breakfast Area, Tiled Floors, Wood Cabinets, Granite Countertops & Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliances. Dining Area With Mirrored Wall. Living Room With Dual Sliding Glass Doors Overlooking Pool, Spa & Mountain Views. Family Room With Fireplace. Downstairs Powder Bathroom With Tiled Floors & Pedestal Sink. Full Guest Hallway Bathroom With Wood Vanity With Dual Sinks, New Countertops, New Faucets & Tiled Floors. Master Suite With Attached Bathroom With Wood Vanity With Dual Sinks, New Countertops, New Faucets & Tiled Floors. Huge Backyard With Pool, Spa & Huge Grass Area. 3 Car Garage. 1 Car Garage Has Been Converted To Den or Office or Storage Room With Indoor Laundry Area. Central Air & Heat. 2 Year Lease Preferred, 1 Year Lease Minimum.

(RLNE5906631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have any available units?
1538 Folkestone Terrace has a unit available for $5,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have?
Some of 1538 Folkestone Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 Folkestone Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1538 Folkestone Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 Folkestone Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1538 Folkestone Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1538 Folkestone Terrace offers parking.
Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1538 Folkestone Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1538 Folkestone Terrace has a pool.
Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1538 Folkestone Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 Folkestone Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1538 Folkestone Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
