144 Via Katrina

Stunning Aldea Townhome in Dos Vientos, features an open floor plan with spacious living areas, high ceilings and lots of natural light. You'll be greeted by the gorgeous wood flooring, an open living room with fire place and formal dining room area. The beautiful large kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with an open bar seating, beautiful granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is spacious, with en-suite master bathroom and walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms havegreat views of the surrounding hills. The garage is extra long, with plenty of storage, room to do laundry and additional space with endless possibilities, an exercise room, a workshop, an extra play/work space, or even a man cave! Private patio for outdoor entertaining. Community pools, spa, children's playground, beautiful walkways, gazebos and parklike grounds. Walking distance to the coveted Sycamore Canyon School grades k-8th, community parks, The Village shopping & dining area, the SantaMonica Mountains recreational area, biking & hiking trails. What a wonderful place to call home!