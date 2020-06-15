All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

144 via Katrina, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Dos Vientos

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning Aldea Townhome in Dos Vientos, features an open floor plan with spacious living areas, high ceilings and lots of natural light. You'll be greeted by the gorgeous wood flooring, an open living room with fire place and formal dining room area. The beautiful large kitchen is perfect for entertaining, with an open bar seating, beautiful granite counters and stainless appliances. The master bedroom is spacious, with en-suite master bathroom and walk-in closet. The two secondary bedrooms havegreat views of the surrounding hills. The garage is extra long, with plenty of storage, room to do laundry and additional space with endless possibilities, an exercise room, a workshop, an extra play/work space, or even a man cave! Private patio for outdoor entertaining. Community pools, spa, children's playground, beautiful walkways, gazebos and parklike grounds. Walking distance to the coveted Sycamore Canyon School grades k-8th, community parks, The Village shopping & dining area, the SantaMonica Mountains recreational area, biking & hiking trails. What a wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Via Katrina have any available units?
144 Via Katrina has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Via Katrina have?
Some of 144 Via Katrina's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Via Katrina currently offering any rent specials?
144 Via Katrina isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Via Katrina pet-friendly?
No, 144 Via Katrina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 144 Via Katrina offer parking?
Yes, 144 Via Katrina does offer parking.
Does 144 Via Katrina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Via Katrina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Via Katrina have a pool?
Yes, 144 Via Katrina has a pool.
Does 144 Via Katrina have accessible units?
No, 144 Via Katrina does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Via Katrina have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Via Katrina does not have units with dishwashers.
