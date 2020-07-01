1393 Ashton Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Don't miss this light and bright three bedrooms, corner unit, with almost 1,800 sqf, the largest floor plan available. Open floor plan downstairs w/ kitchen, breakfast area, dining room and living room w/ fire place opens to a very private wraparound patio area. Upstairs, spacious Master suite w/ walk-in closet, two large secondary bedrooms, convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool & spa, close to 101 fwy, shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, beaches and more. Conejo Valley Unified school district.