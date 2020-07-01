All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Location

1393 Ashton Park Ln, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Don't miss this light and bright three bedrooms, corner unit, with almost 1,800 sqf, the largest floor plan available. Open floor plan downstairs w/ kitchen, breakfast area, dining room and living room w/ fire place opens to a very private wraparound patio area. Upstairs, spacious Master suite w/ walk-in closet, two large secondary bedrooms, convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool & spa, close to 101 fwy, shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, beaches and more. Conejo Valley Unified school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have any available units?
1393 Ashton Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have?
Some of 1393 Ashton Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1393 Ashton Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1393 Ashton Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1393 Ashton Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1393 Ashton Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1393 Ashton Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1393 Ashton Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1393 Ashton Park Lane has a pool.
Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1393 Ashton Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1393 Ashton Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1393 Ashton Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

