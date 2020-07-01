1393 Ashton Park Lane

Amenities
Don't miss this light and bright three bedrooms, corner unit, with almost 1,800 sqf, the largest floor plan available. Open floor plan downstairs w/ kitchen, breakfast area, dining room and living room w/ fire place opens to a very private wraparound patio area. Upstairs, spacious Master suite w/ walk-in closet, two large secondary bedrooms, convenient laundry area with washer and dryer. Attached 2 car garage. Community pool & spa, close to 101 fwy, shopping, restaurants, hiking, biking, beaches and more. Conejo Valley Unified school district.