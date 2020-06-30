1361 White Feather Court

Amenities

Beautiful move in ready home in the 24 hour guarded community of Rancho Conejo. A corner lot single story home with amazing curb appeal. Wood and tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home plus a bonus office with built-ins. This home features neutral paint, crown molding, recess lighting, intercom system throughout, newer flooring, built-in features, open concept and much more. Kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven, gas range oven and plenty of storage. Master with attached en-suite offering a dual vanity, sunken tub, stand alone shower and large walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms provide built in features, ceiling fans, large storage and decorate molding. Kitchen is open to the family room, with an elegant fireplace, surround sound speakers and plenty of storage. Tranquil backyard with covered patio cover and mature lemon tree. Community area features two pools and adjacent to the Rancho Conejo Playfield park.