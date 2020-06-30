All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:09 AM

1361 White Feather Court

1361 White Feather Court · No Longer Available
Location

1361 White Feather Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful move in ready home in the 24 hour guarded community of Rancho Conejo. A corner lot single story home with amazing curb appeal. Wood and tile flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. A 3 bedroom, 2 bath home plus a bonus office with built-ins. This home features neutral paint, crown molding, recess lighting, intercom system throughout, newer flooring, built-in features, open concept and much more. Kitchen has granite counter tops, double oven, gas range oven and plenty of storage. Master with attached en-suite offering a dual vanity, sunken tub, stand alone shower and large walk-in closet. Other 2 bedrooms provide built in features, ceiling fans, large storage and decorate molding. Kitchen is open to the family room, with an elegant fireplace, surround sound speakers and plenty of storage. Tranquil backyard with covered patio cover and mature lemon tree. Community area features two pools and adjacent to the Rancho Conejo Playfield park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1361 White Feather Court have any available units?
1361 White Feather Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1361 White Feather Court have?
Some of 1361 White Feather Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1361 White Feather Court currently offering any rent specials?
1361 White Feather Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1361 White Feather Court pet-friendly?
No, 1361 White Feather Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1361 White Feather Court offer parking?
No, 1361 White Feather Court does not offer parking.
Does 1361 White Feather Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1361 White Feather Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1361 White Feather Court have a pool?
Yes, 1361 White Feather Court has a pool.
Does 1361 White Feather Court have accessible units?
No, 1361 White Feather Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1361 White Feather Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1361 White Feather Court has units with dishwashers.

