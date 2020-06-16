1313 Woodlow Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Newly remodeled luxurious house located on a prestigious cul-de-sac street in Westlake Village close to the Lake. Absolutely stunning entryway and staircase will amaze even the most seasoned buyer.

This beautiful, highly upgraded, and absolutely model sharp home has a wonderful open floor plan featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms. The luxurious master bedroom features a warming fireplace, viewing balcony & remodeled gorgeous bath w/double sink vanity and his & hers walk-in closets. Light and bright living room and Family room with modern flooring, fireplace and wet bar.

Private entertainer’s backyard inspires w/multiple seating areas features large pool w/Baja + spa and BBQ Island. Brand New air conditioning system, Brand new pool equipment and so much more....

Close to shopping malls, restaurants and freeways.