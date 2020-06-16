All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 1313 Woodlow Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
1313 Woodlow Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:35 PM

1313 Woodlow Court

1313 Woodlow Court · (818) 614-7483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Westlake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1313 Woodlow Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$9,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Newly remodeled luxurious house located on a prestigious cul-de-sac street in Westlake Village close to the Lake. Absolutely stunning entryway and staircase will amaze even the most seasoned buyer.
This beautiful, highly upgraded, and absolutely model sharp home has a wonderful open floor plan featuring 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms. The luxurious master bedroom features a warming fireplace, viewing balcony & remodeled gorgeous bath w/double sink vanity and his & hers walk-in closets. Light and bright living room and Family room with modern flooring, fireplace and wet bar.
Private entertainer’s backyard inspires w/multiple seating areas features large pool w/Baja + spa and BBQ Island. Brand New air conditioning system, Brand new pool equipment and so much more....
Close to shopping malls, restaurants and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Woodlow Court have any available units?
1313 Woodlow Court has a unit available for $9,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Woodlow Court have?
Some of 1313 Woodlow Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Woodlow Court currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Woodlow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Woodlow Court pet-friendly?
No, 1313 Woodlow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1313 Woodlow Court offer parking?
No, 1313 Woodlow Court does not offer parking.
Does 1313 Woodlow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1313 Woodlow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Woodlow Court have a pool?
Yes, 1313 Woodlow Court has a pool.
Does 1313 Woodlow Court have accessible units?
No, 1313 Woodlow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Woodlow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Woodlow Court has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1313 Woodlow Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Sofi Thousand Oaks
491 W Gainsborough Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity