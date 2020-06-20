All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1300 Lakewood Court
1300 Lakewood Court

1300 Lakewood Court · (818) 535-3303
Thousand Oaks
Location

1300 Lakewood Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances including double oven. Remodeled baths with lighted vanity mirror and blue tooth technology. Replaced windows, doors, newer roof, and Nest Thermostat. Sliding doors to your new private patio with barbecue and charming landscaping. Two car garage with checker boardtile flooring and built in cabinets. End unit home, the front sits on quiet green belt with paths leading to great amenities such as private beach, club house, pool, spa, lots of greenbelt walking paths. Community also has private docks and kayak storage. Close to shopping and restaurants too. This is a wonderful neighborhood and Westlake location. Possible boat share with landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Lakewood Court have any available units?
1300 Lakewood Court has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1300 Lakewood Court have?
Some of 1300 Lakewood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1300 Lakewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Lakewood Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Lakewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Lakewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Thousand Oaks.
Does 1300 Lakewood Court offer parking?
Yes, 1300 Lakewood Court does offer parking.
Does 1300 Lakewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Lakewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Lakewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 1300 Lakewood Court has a pool.
Does 1300 Lakewood Court have accessible units?
No, 1300 Lakewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Lakewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1300 Lakewood Court has units with dishwashers.
