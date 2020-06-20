1300 Lakewood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Highly upgraded Northshore Home is a must see. Everything done to the nines; Venetian Plaster walls and tile flooring greet you into high ceiling living room with fireplace. Open kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances including double oven. Remodeled baths with lighted vanity mirror and blue tooth technology. Replaced windows, doors, newer roof, and Nest Thermostat. Sliding doors to your new private patio with barbecue and charming landscaping. Two car garage with checker boardtile flooring and built in cabinets. End unit home, the front sits on quiet green belt with paths leading to great amenities such as private beach, club house, pool, spa, lots of greenbelt walking paths. Community also has private docks and kayak storage. Close to shopping and restaurants too. This is a wonderful neighborhood and Westlake location. Possible boat share with landlord.