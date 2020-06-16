All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:32 AM

1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE

1286 Alessandro Drive · (805) 482-3209 ext. 312
Location

1286 Alessandro Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Rancho Conejo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Newbury Park - Delightful Living in Newbury Park! This Townhome features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A bonus loft area upstairs. The master bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a stove. Other notable amenities; Large patio perfect for entertaining, attached large 2 car garage, and washer/dryer hookups in the garage.

Community pool and heated spa, basketball and tennis court to enjoy! Close proximity to schools and shopping.

The final Security deposit will be based on credit scores.

Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.

(RLNE3861606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

