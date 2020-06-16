1286 ALESSANDRO DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhouse in Newbury Park - Delightful Living in Newbury Park! This Townhome features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. A bonus loft area upstairs. The master bedroom is appointed with a walk-in closet. The kitchen has a stove. Other notable amenities; Large patio perfect for entertaining, attached large 2 car garage, and washer/dryer hookups in the garage.



Community pool and heated spa, basketball and tennis court to enjoy! Close proximity to schools and shopping.



The final Security deposit will be based on credit scores.



Please note, all information is believed to be accurate and up to date. Changes to the home exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken.



(RLNE3861606)