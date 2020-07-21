All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1109 Freeport Court
Last updated September 11 2019 at 6:57 AM

1109 Freeport Court

1109 Freeport Court · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Freeport Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully upgraded first time rental is settled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable “Village Homes” community in Westlake Village. The home is brimming with upgrades, such as: brand new energy efficient windows and doors, freshly painted walls, newly landscaped front yard and backyard, new window treatments (to be installed), new fixtures, upgraded kitchen, and more! The home offers high ceilings and an open floor plan with numerous throughout, providing for loads of light! The cook’s kitchen boasts newer cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, windows above the kitchen sink, an island, and a provide fridge. The family room has a wall of windows, with views of the beautifully landscaped yard. There is a powder room downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious master suite has an attached private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a huge wrap-around balcony with private access. The other three bedrooms share the hall bathroom upstairs. There is a laundry room downstairs. There are electric solar panels on the roof. Village Homes is a wonderful community that offers a community pool, club house, and a park. This home’s prime location places it within walking distance to the community pool, Evenstar Park, the lake, and the fabulous Westlake Village shopping. It is located in the award winning Conejo Valley School district. Please submit for a pet, no large dog or puppy permitted. This is a non-smoking home. Weekly gardening service is provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Freeport Court have any available units?
1109 Freeport Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Freeport Court have?
Some of 1109 Freeport Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Freeport Court currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Freeport Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Freeport Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Freeport Court is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Freeport Court offer parking?
No, 1109 Freeport Court does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Freeport Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Freeport Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Freeport Court have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Freeport Court has a pool.
Does 1109 Freeport Court have accessible units?
No, 1109 Freeport Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Freeport Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Freeport Court does not have units with dishwashers.
