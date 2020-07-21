1109 Freeport Court

Amenities

This beautifully upgraded first time rental is settled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the desirable “Village Homes” community in Westlake Village. The home is brimming with upgrades, such as: brand new energy efficient windows and doors, freshly painted walls, newly landscaped front yard and backyard, new window treatments (to be installed), new fixtures, upgraded kitchen, and more! The home offers high ceilings and an open floor plan with numerous throughout, providing for loads of light! The cook’s kitchen boasts newer cabinetry, stainless appliances, granite countertops, windows above the kitchen sink, an island, and a provide fridge. The family room has a wall of windows, with views of the beautifully landscaped yard. There is a powder room downstairs. All bedrooms are upstairs. The spacious master suite has an attached private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a huge wrap-around balcony with private access. The other three bedrooms share the hall bathroom upstairs. There is a laundry room downstairs. There are electric solar panels on the roof. Village Homes is a wonderful community that offers a community pool, club house, and a park. This home’s prime location places it within walking distance to the community pool, Evenstar Park, the lake, and the fabulous Westlake Village shopping. It is located in the award winning Conejo Valley School district. Please submit for a pet, no large dog or puppy permitted. This is a non-smoking home. Weekly gardening service is provided.