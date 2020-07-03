All apartments in Thousand Oaks
1062 Bradbury Court
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1062 Bradbury Court

1062 Bradbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

1062 Bradbury Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Single Story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Westlake Village - Don't miss this 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath home in a highly desirable Westlake neighborhood. This property has been remodeled from top to bottom and is lovely! Light & bright open floorpan with "great-room" floorpan and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes tons of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and curved island which is open to dining & living room area. Large master bedroom suite with beautiful spa like bathroom. Hardwood flooring, windows, HVAC system, recessed can lights through out the single story home. Rear yard with large patio space for entertaining and new landscaping. This home is located on a quiet cut-de-sac with access to the neighborhood park located at the back of the street. Community pool & spa available for tenant enjoyment. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available December 1st.

(RLNE5342555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1062 Bradbury Court have any available units?
1062 Bradbury Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Thousand Oaks, CA.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1062 Bradbury Court have?
Some of 1062 Bradbury Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1062 Bradbury Court currently offering any rent specials?
1062 Bradbury Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1062 Bradbury Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1062 Bradbury Court is pet friendly.
Does 1062 Bradbury Court offer parking?
No, 1062 Bradbury Court does not offer parking.
Does 1062 Bradbury Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1062 Bradbury Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1062 Bradbury Court have a pool?
Yes, 1062 Bradbury Court has a pool.
Does 1062 Bradbury Court have accessible units?
No, 1062 Bradbury Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1062 Bradbury Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1062 Bradbury Court does not have units with dishwashers.

