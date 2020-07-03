1062 Bradbury Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Single Story 3 bed, 2 bath home in Westlake Village - Don't miss this 3 Bedroom + 2 Bath home in a highly desirable Westlake neighborhood. This property has been remodeled from top to bottom and is lovely! Light & bright open floorpan with "great-room" floorpan and vaulted ceilings. Kitchen includes tons of cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and curved island which is open to dining & living room area. Large master bedroom suite with beautiful spa like bathroom. Hardwood flooring, windows, HVAC system, recessed can lights through out the single story home. Rear yard with large patio space for entertaining and new landscaping. This home is located on a quiet cut-de-sac with access to the neighborhood park located at the back of the street. Community pool & spa available for tenant enjoyment. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available December 1st.



(RLNE5342555)