Apartment List
/
CA
/
temecula
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 AM

34 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Temecula, CA

Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1041 sqft
Units in this community have been renovated, and residents can opt for garage parking. Interstate 15 provides easy access to the entire city, and Promenade Temecula offers a variety of dining, entertainment and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
24 Units Available
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1242 sqft
With a wide range of floor plans stocked with efficient appliances, gas ranges, and a dishwasher this complex has everything you need. Combined with a swimming pool and fitness room, why go anywhere else.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,854
1041 sqft
Imagine picture perfect mountain views and breathtaking sunsets from your own patio/balcony. Inside your new apartment, enjoy all the perks of a single-family home like a full-size washer/dryer, walk-in closets and much more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Harveston
14 Units Available
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
1173 sqft
Pet-friendly, luxury apartments. Community amenities include an on-site pool, Jacuzzi, gym and community garden. Recently renovated apartments feature private patios, walk-in closets and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,026
952 sqft
This community offers a taste of luxury with their brand-new units, modern fitness center and crystal clear swimming pool. Its adjacency to I-15 gives residents easy access to all of Temecula. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
44520 La Paz Rd
44520 La Paz Road, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1044 sqft
Come see this quaint condo located in the heart of Temecula. This home includes 2 wonderfully sized bedrooms and 2 full sized bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
40161 Mimulus Way
40161 Mimulus Way, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1077 sqft
This stunning family home is located within the beautiful community of Roripaugh Ranch. When you walk through the front door you are greeted with a spacious and open living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
44742 Adam Lane
44742 Adam Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1101 sqft
44742 Adam Lane Available 06/20/20 2-bedroom condo in Temecula: recently renovated and in great neighborhood! - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is located in the prestigious South Temecula area! Recent renovations include new carpet, canned

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Old Town Temecula
1 Unit Available
41830 6th Street
41830 6th Street, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1566 sqft
THIS PROPERTY IS SET UP AS 2 SEPARATE SUITES PERFECT FOR EITHER 2 SHARED LIVING SPACES OR AS AN EXCELLENT LIVE/WORK SITUATION. It's a rare opportunity in old town Temecula that you don't want to pass up.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Vail Ranch
1 Unit Available
44948 Marge Place
44948 Marge Place, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1237 sqft
44948 Marge Place Available 06/01/20 Temecula, CA single story home for rent - AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020 Lovely single story 2 bedroom plus large den, 2 bathroom house with 2 car garage. Neutral paint throughout. Carpet and tile flooring.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
31264 Taylor Lane
31264 Taylor Ln, Temecula, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1101 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo in Gated Temecula Creek Village - Located in gated community in South Temecula. Two bedroom upper unit condo has new luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral paint throughout. 2 master bedrooms with 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Temecula
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Gables Alta Murrieta
39930 Whitewood Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1019 sqft
Residents can take the short walk and enjoy a bit of fishing at Pond Park. The Murrieta Hot Springs are a short drive, but residents can also enjoy the on-site tennis court, gym or pool.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Eagle Glen
38245 Murrieta Hot Springs Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1114 sqft
Beautiful 1-3 bedroom units with fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, gym, pool and hot tub. Located close to I-15 and I-215 and within minutes of shopping, dining and golfing.

1 of 3

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
26472 Arboretum Way 2204
26472 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Condo, near freeway, schools and shops. - Property Id: 244954 Very nice property, includes washer dryer, refrigerator and stove. Great open floor plan. Secure gated community. Easy access to freeway, shopping and schools.

1 of 17

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
unit 03 38607 Calle De La Siesta
38607 Calle De La Siesta, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1152 sqft
55+ Community - 2 Bed / 2 Bath Manufactured Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 2 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light. new flooring throughout entire home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
26396 Arboretum Way
26396 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1031 sqft
Wonderful Murrieta condo for rent in the highly desirable gated Arboretum community! As you enter the home you are met by the spacious open concept family room which features custom paint, tile fireplace, entertainment nook, ceiling fan, and a

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
26325 Arboretum Way
26325 Arboretum Way, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1246 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo with wonderful laminate floors throughout the first floor. Large kitchen with breakfast bar and refrigerator. Open dining room and family room. Concrete patio with direct access to the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated August 14 at 10:23pm
Winchester-Silverhawk
1 Unit Available
39178 Turtle Bay
39178 Turtle Bay Lane, Riverside County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
961 sqft
Beautiful charming condo in the Gated Montego Community.
Results within 5 miles of Temecula
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
32 Units Available
Arbors at California Oaks
24375 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Prime location just down the road from Temecula wine country. Contemporary apartments with giant kitchens and W/D in unit. Tennis court, shuffleboard, fire pit and basketball court on premises.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
Camden Vineyards
24323 Jackson Ave, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1050 sqft
Amazing location near Cal Oaks Sports Park, Colony Golf Course and the French Valley Airport. Community features a playground, gym and huge swimming pool. Giant closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Greer Ranch
10 Units Available
Mitchell Place
35995 Mitchell Rd, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1150 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
Los Alamos Hills
7 Units Available
Pacific Landing
36125 Creighton Avenue, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1073 sqft
Looking for a new apartment home? Get to know us! Atlantic | Pacific Companies is a 4th generation family owned real estate company with its roots in New York and a modern day footprint in Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Southern California.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
28410 Socorro St
28410 Socorro Street, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
This condo is located in one of the most desirable communities in Murrieta. Walking distance to major shopping and minutes to the freeway.

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
28850 Via Norte Vista
28850 Via Norte Vista, Murrieta, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 bath Senior Community Home - 55+ SENIOR COMMUNITY within the Spring Knolls HOA. This 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home has a large living area with beautiful natural light Covered carport and a shed for additional storage.

June 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Temecula Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Temecula Rent Report. Temecula rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Temecula rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Temecula rents declined significantly over the past month

Temecula rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Temecula stand at $1,478 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,866 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Temecula's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Temecula throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Riverside metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents grew 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Temecula

    Rent growth in Temecula has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Temecula is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Temecula's median two-bedroom rent of $1,866 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Temecula.
    • While rents in Temecula remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Las Vegas (+1.3%), and Austin (+1.3%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,191, and $1,461 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Temecula than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Temecula is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsTemecula 3 BedroomsTemecula Apartments with Balcony
    Temecula Apartments with GarageTemecula Apartments with GymTemecula Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTemecula Apartments with ParkingTemecula Apartments with Pool
    Temecula Apartments with Washer-DryerTemecula Dog Friendly ApartmentsTemecula Luxury PlacesTemecula Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
    Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
    Harveston

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
    Chaffey College