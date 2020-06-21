46092 Rocky Trail Lane

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island. Home comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator for your use along with access to the community pool which is located within walking distance. This home is conveniently located within minutes to great schools, mall, restaurants, and grocery stores. Pets ok. Hurry you don’t want to miss this one. Available July 1st.