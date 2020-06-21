All apartments in Temecula
46092 Rocky Trail Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

46092 Rocky Trail Lane

46092 Rocky Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

46092 Rocky Trail Lane, Temecula, CA 92592
Wolf Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL home located in the Prestigious neighborhood of Wolf Creek. This corner lot home offers 3 bedrooms with a loft, 2.5 bathrooms, 2156 SqFt, and 2 car garage. GORGEOUS open kitchen with granite countertops and an island. Home comes with washer, dryer, and refrigerator for your use along with access to the community pool which is located within walking distance. This home is conveniently located within minutes to great schools, mall, restaurants, and grocery stores. Pets ok. Hurry you don’t want to miss this one. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have any available units?
46092 Rocky Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have?
Some of 46092 Rocky Trail Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46092 Rocky Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
46092 Rocky Trail Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46092 Rocky Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane does offer parking.
Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have a pool?
Yes, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane has a pool.
Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 46092 Rocky Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 46092 Rocky Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
