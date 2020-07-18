45649 Calle Ayora

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Located in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a bonus room, and a master retreat in approximately 2,909 sqft of living space. Breakfast nook, kitchen with an island overlooking the rear patio and mountain views. Family room with tile flooring and wood-burning fireplace. One bedroom, one bath located on the main floor. A spacious bonus room offers built-in storage and could be used as an additional bedroom. Laundry room with sink and storage cabinets as well as an attached 3 car garage. Private backyard with a covered patio, wrought iron fence to maximize the mountain views. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available August 14th.