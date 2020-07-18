All apartments in Temecula
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

45649 Calle Ayora

45649 Calle Ayora · No Longer Available
Location

45649 Calle Ayora, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Amenities

Located in the Redhawk Community of South Temecula, this home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, a bonus room, and a master retreat in approximately 2,909 sqft of living space. Breakfast nook, kitchen with an island overlooking the rear patio and mountain views. Family room with tile flooring and wood-burning fireplace. One bedroom, one bath located on the main floor. A spacious bonus room offers built-in storage and could be used as an additional bedroom. Laundry room with sink and storage cabinets as well as an attached 3 car garage. Private backyard with a covered patio, wrought iron fence to maximize the mountain views. Rental does not include washer, dryer, or refrigerator. Available August 14th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45649 Calle Ayora have any available units?
45649 Calle Ayora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 45649 Calle Ayora have?
Some of 45649 Calle Ayora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45649 Calle Ayora currently offering any rent specials?
45649 Calle Ayora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45649 Calle Ayora pet-friendly?
No, 45649 Calle Ayora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 45649 Calle Ayora offer parking?
Yes, 45649 Calle Ayora offers parking.
Does 45649 Calle Ayora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45649 Calle Ayora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45649 Calle Ayora have a pool?
No, 45649 Calle Ayora does not have a pool.
Does 45649 Calle Ayora have accessible units?
No, 45649 Calle Ayora does not have accessible units.
Does 45649 Calle Ayora have units with dishwashers?
No, 45649 Calle Ayora does not have units with dishwashers.
