Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Charming Three Bedroom Three Bath Home w/ a Loft in Beautiful Gated Vail Creek. This beautiful home features more than just a great location. Spacious kitchen includes ample cabinet space, a large island with bar seating, beautiful granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and a view into your backyard from the kitchen sink. The family room features a cozy fireplace. The upstairs loft is perfect for an office, a playroom, a living room, or whatever you'd like! This home is minutes away from grocery stores, shopping centers, schools, Pechanga Resort and Casino, and the 15 freeway!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Pets allowed.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



