Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

44689 Vail Oak Rd

44689 Vailoaks Road · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

44689 Vailoaks Road, Temecula, CA 92592
Vail Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 44689 Vail Oak Rd · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2180 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
44689 Vail Oak Rd Available 06/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Charming Three Bedroom Three Bath Home w/ a Loft in Beautiful Gated Vail Creek. This beautiful home features more than just a great location. Spacious kitchen includes ample cabinet space, a large island with bar seating, beautiful granite counter tops, hardwood flooring, and a view into your backyard from the kitchen sink. The family room features a cozy fireplace. The upstairs loft is perfect for an office, a playroom, a living room, or whatever you'd like! This home is minutes away from grocery stores, shopping centers, schools, Pechanga Resort and Casino, and the 15 freeway!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Pets allowed.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

(RLNE5757882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have any available units?
44689 Vail Oak Rd has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have?
Some of 44689 Vail Oak Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44689 Vail Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
44689 Vail Oak Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44689 Vail Oak Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 44689 Vail Oak Rd is pet friendly.
Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 44689 Vail Oak Rd does offer parking.
Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44689 Vail Oak Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 44689 Vail Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 44689 Vail Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 44689 Vail Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 44689 Vail Oak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
