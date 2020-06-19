42576 Garcia Way

Amenities

***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/22. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***



This spacious cul-de-sac home has much to offer! As you enter the home, you will find the formal living room and dining room, featuring a neutral gray paint and hardwood floors throughout the first story! There is a guest bedroom and bathroom at the front of the house, offering privacy for any guests. Continue on into the family room which has an entertainment nook and fireplace. The kitchen is just adjacent, featuring built in stainless steel appliances, custom espresso cabinets, granite countertops, and a kitchen island! There is also a reverse osmosis water system under the sink, giving you extra pure drinking water! The spacious master bedroom has dual sinks, vanity, large jetted soaking tub, tiled glass enclosed shower, and a walk-in closet. There is a study nook, three large additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom upstairs as well. The landscaped backyard will be perfect for enjoying some fresh air! It has a fully covered patio with an outdoor ceiling fan, as well as a quaint gardening area! This beautiful home is located in the Paseo Del Sol community, offering great amenities such as clubhouses, pools, a gym, and parks! It is also walking distance to Temecula Middle School and minutes from great restaurants, shopping, wine country and more! Don't miss out on this great opportunity! (no pets allowed).



