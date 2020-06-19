All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 42576 Garcia Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
42576 Garcia Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

42576 Garcia Way

42576 Garcia Way · (951) 383-3267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

42576 Garcia Way, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
***Due to covid19 precautions, we are not holding showings until after property is vacated, Beginning on 6/22. Applications will not be approved prior to viewing the property. DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS OR VISIT THE HOME!***

This spacious cul-de-sac home has much to offer! As you enter the home, you will find the formal living room and dining room, featuring a neutral gray paint and hardwood floors throughout the first story! There is a guest bedroom and bathroom at the front of the house, offering privacy for any guests. Continue on into the family room which has an entertainment nook and fireplace. The kitchen is just adjacent, featuring built in stainless steel appliances, custom espresso cabinets, granite countertops, and a kitchen island! There is also a reverse osmosis water system under the sink, giving you extra pure drinking water! The spacious master bedroom has dual sinks, vanity, large jetted soaking tub, tiled glass enclosed shower, and a walk-in closet. There is a study nook, three large additional bedrooms, and another full bathroom upstairs as well. The landscaped backyard will be perfect for enjoying some fresh air! It has a fully covered patio with an outdoor ceiling fan, as well as a quaint gardening area! This beautiful home is located in the Paseo Del Sol community, offering great amenities such as clubhouses, pools, a gym, and parks! It is also walking distance to Temecula Middle School and minutes from great restaurants, shopping, wine country and more! Don't miss out on this great opportunity! (no pets allowed).

Amenities: Temecula School District, Cul-de-sac, Main Floor Bedroom & Bathroom, Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42576 Garcia Way have any available units?
42576 Garcia Way has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 42576 Garcia Way have?
Some of 42576 Garcia Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42576 Garcia Way currently offering any rent specials?
42576 Garcia Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42576 Garcia Way pet-friendly?
No, 42576 Garcia Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 42576 Garcia Way offer parking?
No, 42576 Garcia Way does not offer parking.
Does 42576 Garcia Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42576 Garcia Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42576 Garcia Way have a pool?
Yes, 42576 Garcia Way has a pool.
Does 42576 Garcia Way have accessible units?
No, 42576 Garcia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 42576 Garcia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 42576 Garcia Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 42576 Garcia Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity