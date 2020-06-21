All apartments in Temecula
32898 Bonita Mesa Street.
32898 Bonita Mesa Street

32898 Bonita Mesa Street · No Longer Available
Location

32898 Bonita Mesa Street, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Nestled in Temecula’s Paseo del Sol community, on a premium lot that borders the greenbelt, you will find this charming, light and bright, home featuring 4 large bedrooms. Throughout the home is warm and tasteful custom paint, gorgeous crown molding and baseboards, tailor-made wood window casings and quality custom-fit closet systems. The formal living room, dining room and family room have upgraded laminate wood plank flooring. Enjoy the open feeling from the family room, which has a gas brick fireplace, to the kitchen. The delightful kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center island, an abundance of cabinets, built-in desk and 20” tile flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs, have ceiling fans and are carpeted. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with 18” tile flooring, dual vanity sinks, separate soaking tub and shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms have walk-in closets. This active community has three pools, basketball & tennis courts, clubhouse & gym, parks and tot lots and over 4 miles of walking trails with mountain views as your backdrop. You are just minutes away from the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country where you will find rolling hills covered with vineyards, award winning wineries and fine dining. Located 60 miles north of San Diego and 90 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Served by the acclaimed Temecula Valley Unified School District and in walking distance to Abby Reinke Elementary. Low taxes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have any available units?
32898 Bonita Mesa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have?
Some of 32898 Bonita Mesa Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32898 Bonita Mesa Street currently offering any rent specials?
32898 Bonita Mesa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32898 Bonita Mesa Street pet-friendly?
No, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street offer parking?
No, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street does not offer parking.
Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have a pool?
Yes, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street has a pool.
Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have accessible units?
No, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 32898 Bonita Mesa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32898 Bonita Mesa Street has units with dishwashers.

