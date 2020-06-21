32898 Bonita Mesa Street.

Amenities

Nestled in Temecula’s Paseo del Sol community, on a premium lot that borders the greenbelt, you will find this charming, light and bright, home featuring 4 large bedrooms. Throughout the home is warm and tasteful custom paint, gorgeous crown molding and baseboards, tailor-made wood window casings and quality custom-fit closet systems. The formal living room, dining room and family room have upgraded laminate wood plank flooring. Enjoy the open feeling from the family room, which has a gas brick fireplace, to the kitchen. The delightful kitchen has a walk-in pantry, center island, an abundance of cabinets, built-in desk and 20” tile flooring. All bedrooms are upstairs, have ceiling fans and are carpeted. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with 18” tile flooring, dual vanity sinks, separate soaking tub and shower and a spacious walk-in closet. The secondary bedroom has mirrored closet doors. The other bedrooms have walk-in closets. This active community has three pools, basketball & tennis courts, clubhouse & gym, parks and tot lots and over 4 miles of walking trails with mountain views as your backdrop. You are just minutes away from the heart of Temecula Valley Wine Country where you will find rolling hills covered with vineyards, award winning wineries and fine dining. Located 60 miles north of San Diego and 90 miles southeast of Los Angeles. Served by the acclaimed Temecula Valley Unified School District and in walking distance to Abby Reinke Elementary. Low taxes!