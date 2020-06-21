All apartments in Temecula
32187 Calle Balareza

32187 Calle Balareza · (951) 506-9683
Location

32187 Calle Balareza, Temecula, CA 92592
Paloma del Sol - Paseo del Sol

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,899

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3954 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins. The Gourmet Kitchen Has slate tile Counters, Double Oven, Butlers Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar And A Walk-In Pantry. The Super Family Has custom built-ins with an Adjacent Bonus Room With French Doors. Oversized Master Suite With built-ins, fireplace and a Walk-In Closet, His And Hers Vanity, Large Shower With 2 Shower Heads. Enjoy The Beautiful Views From a large Backyard. Located On a Cul-De-Sac Street In Paseo Del Sol. 3 Car Garage. Close To All Amenities. “Home located only minutes from the 15 freeway!” Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, or dryer. Available July 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32187 Calle Balareza have any available units?
32187 Calle Balareza has a unit available for $2,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 32187 Calle Balareza have?
Some of 32187 Calle Balareza's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32187 Calle Balareza currently offering any rent specials?
32187 Calle Balareza isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32187 Calle Balareza pet-friendly?
No, 32187 Calle Balareza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 32187 Calle Balareza offer parking?
Yes, 32187 Calle Balareza does offer parking.
Does 32187 Calle Balareza have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32187 Calle Balareza offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32187 Calle Balareza have a pool?
No, 32187 Calle Balareza does not have a pool.
Does 32187 Calle Balareza have accessible units?
No, 32187 Calle Balareza does not have accessible units.
Does 32187 Calle Balareza have units with dishwashers?
No, 32187 Calle Balareza does not have units with dishwashers.
