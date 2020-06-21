32187 Calle Balareza

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage walk in closets fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins. The Gourmet Kitchen Has slate tile Counters, Double Oven, Butlers Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar And A Walk-In Pantry. The Super Family Has custom built-ins with an Adjacent Bonus Room With French Doors. Oversized Master Suite With built-ins, fireplace and a Walk-In Closet, His And Hers Vanity, Large Shower With 2 Shower Heads. Enjoy The Beautiful Views From a large Backyard. Located On a Cul-De-Sac Street In Paseo Del Sol. 3 Car Garage. Close To All Amenities. “Home located only minutes from the 15 freeway!” Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, or dryer. Available July 17th.