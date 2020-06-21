32187 Calle Balareza

Amenities
Highly Sought After Home In Paseo Del Sol. Home offers hardwood Flooring, Dramatic Entry With 20' Ceiling In Living Room with fireplace. 5 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Den/Office And A Large Loft with custom built-ins. The Gourmet Kitchen Has slate tile Counters, Double Oven, Butlers Pantry, Large Breakfast Bar And A Walk-In Pantry. The Super Family Has custom built-ins with an Adjacent Bonus Room With French Doors. Oversized Master Suite With built-ins, fireplace and a Walk-In Closet, His And Hers Vanity, Large Shower With 2 Shower Heads. Enjoy The Beautiful Views From a large Backyard. Located On a Cul-De-Sac Street In Paseo Del Sol. 3 Car Garage. Close To All Amenities. “Home located only minutes from the 15 freeway!” Rental does not include refrigerator, washer, or dryer. Available July 17th.