Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

29688 Ramsey Court

29688 Ramsey Court · (951) 733-3309
Location

29688 Ramsey Court, Temecula, CA 92591

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1856 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Location! Location! This beautiful home has an open floor plan concept. Kitchen has granite counters with plenty of cabinets, neutral colors throughout the home. 3 car garage, bathrooms have been remodeled recently. Home features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1856 Square feet, family room with cozy fireplace, formal living room with formal dining room, laundry room downstairs. Relax in the backyard while eating fresh fruit from the many fruit trees. This home is conveniently located within minutes to the Promenade Temecula mall which features over 170 top retailers, restaurants and services including Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Apple, Yard House, Cheesecake Factory, Costco and many more retailers, convenient freeway access. Rental includes Side by Side Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in "As is" condition. Newer carpet, Newer water heater. Plus a Gardner and pest control maintenance. Schedule a showing today. All showings by appointment only. Please DO NOT go Direct.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29688 Ramsey Court have any available units?
29688 Ramsey Court has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 29688 Ramsey Court have?
Some of 29688 Ramsey Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29688 Ramsey Court currently offering any rent specials?
29688 Ramsey Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29688 Ramsey Court pet-friendly?
No, 29688 Ramsey Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 29688 Ramsey Court offer parking?
Yes, 29688 Ramsey Court does offer parking.
Does 29688 Ramsey Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29688 Ramsey Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29688 Ramsey Court have a pool?
No, 29688 Ramsey Court does not have a pool.
Does 29688 Ramsey Court have accessible units?
No, 29688 Ramsey Court does not have accessible units.
Does 29688 Ramsey Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29688 Ramsey Court has units with dishwashers.
