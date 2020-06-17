29688 Ramsey Court

Amenities

Location! Location! This beautiful home has an open floor plan concept. Kitchen has granite counters with plenty of cabinets, neutral colors throughout the home. 3 car garage, bathrooms have been remodeled recently. Home features: 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 1856 Square feet, family room with cozy fireplace, formal living room with formal dining room, laundry room downstairs. Relax in the backyard while eating fresh fruit from the many fruit trees. This home is conveniently located within minutes to the Promenade Temecula mall which features over 170 top retailers, restaurants and services including Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Apple, Yard House, Cheesecake Factory, Costco and many more retailers, convenient freeway access. Rental includes Side by Side Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer in "As is" condition. Newer carpet, Newer water heater. Plus a Gardner and pest control maintenance. Schedule a showing today. All showings by appointment only. Please DO NOT go Direct.