28823 Chatham Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

Pristine Cape Cod Style two-story home, nestled in the desirable Harveston Lake Community. This highly upgraded house offers upgraded flooring downstairs and immaculate carpet throughout all bedrooms and upstairs. The includes a large downstairs bedroom, and full bathroom. Large living room, which can be set up and used as a great room/ entertainment room. A large family room, a large open kitchen including white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, along with a downstairs laundry room. The upstairs offers 3 spare bedrooms-2 with balconies, a huge master bedroom and bathroom with a large walk in closet. The backyard great for entertaining with beautiful sod, large patio and children's play area. The garage offers 3 stalls including a tandem. The home is located adjacent to the Harveston Community Sports park and is a short distance to the beautiful lake.