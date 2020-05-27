All apartments in Temecula
Temecula, CA
28823 Chatham Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

28823 Chatham Lane

28823 Chatham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28823 Chatham Lane, Temecula, CA 92591
Harveston

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pristine Cape Cod Style two-story home, nestled in the desirable Harveston Lake Community. This highly upgraded house offers upgraded flooring downstairs and immaculate carpet throughout all bedrooms and upstairs. The includes a large downstairs bedroom, and full bathroom. Large living room, which can be set up and used as a great room/ entertainment room. A large family room, a large open kitchen including white cabinets and stainless steel appliances, along with a downstairs laundry room. The upstairs offers 3 spare bedrooms-2 with balconies, a huge master bedroom and bathroom with a large walk in closet. The backyard great for entertaining with beautiful sod, large patio and children's play area. The garage offers 3 stalls including a tandem. The home is located adjacent to the Harveston Community Sports park and is a short distance to the beautiful lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28823 Chatham Lane have any available units?
28823 Chatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Temecula, CA.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 28823 Chatham Lane have?
Some of 28823 Chatham Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28823 Chatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28823 Chatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28823 Chatham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28823 Chatham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Temecula.
Does 28823 Chatham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28823 Chatham Lane offers parking.
Does 28823 Chatham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28823 Chatham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28823 Chatham Lane have a pool?
No, 28823 Chatham Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28823 Chatham Lane have accessible units?
No, 28823 Chatham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28823 Chatham Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28823 Chatham Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
