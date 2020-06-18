Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years. and ready for you to move in... Separate Sitting Room, Open kitchen and family room - all tile, upgraded kitchen with a sliding door that leads to the outside backyard. Wonderful view. Fridge, Washer, and Dryer included. Laundry Room downstairs with top cabinets. Also, downstairs attached 2 car garage and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs: Long hallway with cabinet space and bonus room. 1 Full Bath, 2 Additional Bedroom and Beautiful Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, playground and more.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5663677)