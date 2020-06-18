All apartments in Temecula
Find more places like 27840 Avenida Avila.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Temecula, CA
/
27840 Avenida Avila
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:23 AM

27840 Avenida Avila

27840 Avenida Avila · (951) 723-1333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Temecula
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

27840 Avenida Avila, Temecula, CA 92592
Redhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 27840 Avenida Avila · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1739 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
27840 Avenida Avila Available 04/15/20 Belvista Condominium - 27840 Avenida Avila - BelVista is a secluded community comprised of over 210 Townhome style residences located in Temecula. Gorgeous Condo! Almost New! Vacant for 2 years. and ready for you to move in... Separate Sitting Room, Open kitchen and family room - all tile, upgraded kitchen with a sliding door that leads to the outside backyard. Wonderful view. Fridge, Washer, and Dryer included. Laundry Room downstairs with top cabinets. Also, downstairs attached 2 car garage and a 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs: Long hallway with cabinet space and bonus room. 1 Full Bath, 2 Additional Bedroom and Beautiful Master Bedroom and Master Bathroom. Enjoy pool, clubhouse, playground and more.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5663677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27840 Avenida Avila have any available units?
27840 Avenida Avila has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Temecula, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Temecula Rent Report.
What amenities does 27840 Avenida Avila have?
Some of 27840 Avenida Avila's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27840 Avenida Avila currently offering any rent specials?
27840 Avenida Avila isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27840 Avenida Avila pet-friendly?
Yes, 27840 Avenida Avila is pet friendly.
Does 27840 Avenida Avila offer parking?
Yes, 27840 Avenida Avila does offer parking.
Does 27840 Avenida Avila have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27840 Avenida Avila offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27840 Avenida Avila have a pool?
Yes, 27840 Avenida Avila has a pool.
Does 27840 Avenida Avila have accessible units?
No, 27840 Avenida Avila does not have accessible units.
Does 27840 Avenida Avila have units with dishwashers?
No, 27840 Avenida Avila does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 27840 Avenida Avila?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Vineyards at Paseo del Sol
31901 Campanula Way
Temecula, CA 92592
Solana Ridge Apartments
41754 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Solaire
29595 Pujol Street Temecula
Temecula, CA 92590
Cape May at Harveston
40140 Village Rd
Temecula, CA 92591
Tuscany Ridge
41955 Margarita Rd
Temecula, CA 92591

Similar Pages

Temecula 1 BedroomsTemecula 2 Bedrooms
Temecula Apartments with GymTemecula Luxury Places
Temecula Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CA
Brea, CAPoway, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASantee, CASan Bernardino, CAFontana, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Paloma Del Sol Paseo Del Sol
Harveston

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity