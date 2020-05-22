All apartments in Sunnyvale
Home
/
Sunnyvale, CA
/
611 San Luisito Way 7
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

611 San Luisito Way 7

611 San Luisito Way · No Longer Available
Location

611 San Luisito Way, Sunnyvale, CA 94085
East Murphy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130

$2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW APPLIANCES that makes your home your favorite place to be! Quiet yet conveniently home in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Offer flexible lease term and pricing to fit your needs. Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale or Mountain View and easy access to Highway 101 to many major employers.

- Large patio for those who enjoys outdoor living
- Air Conditioning
- NEW wood flooring
- NEW custom paint
- NEW bathroom flooring with modern vanity and light fixture
- NEW stainless steel appliances
- NEW in-unit washer/dryer
- Double pane window throughout
- Kitchen with granite counter top and dining area
- Tenant pays water and garbage
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295130
Property Id 295130

(RLNE5835969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have any available units?
611 San Luisito Way 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunnyvale, CA.
How much is rent in Sunnyvale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sunnyvale Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have?
Some of 611 San Luisito Way 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 San Luisito Way 7 currently offering any rent specials?
611 San Luisito Way 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 San Luisito Way 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 San Luisito Way 7 is pet friendly.
Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 offer parking?
No, 611 San Luisito Way 7 does not offer parking.
Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 611 San Luisito Way 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have a pool?
No, 611 San Luisito Way 7 does not have a pool.
Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have accessible units?
No, 611 San Luisito Way 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 611 San Luisito Way 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 611 San Luisito Way 7 has units with dishwashers.
