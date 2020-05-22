611 San Luisito Way 7

Amenities

BRIGHT + TOP FLOOR + LARGE PATIO + WASHER/DRYER - Property Id: 295130



$2,795/month with one month off SPECIAL for twelve months lease term!! TOP FLOOR CORNER UNIT WITH NO ONE ON SIDE & BELOW + LARGE PATIO + PETS FRIENDLY WITH NO PET RENT+ NEW APPLIANCES that makes your home your favorite place to be! Quiet yet conveniently home in the heart of the Silicon Valley. Offer flexible lease term and pricing to fit your needs. Minutes to downtown Sunnyvale or Mountain View and easy access to Highway 101 to many major employers.



- Large patio for those who enjoys outdoor living

- Air Conditioning

- NEW wood flooring

- NEW custom paint

- NEW bathroom flooring with modern vanity and light fixture

- NEW stainless steel appliances

- NEW in-unit washer/dryer

- Double pane window throughout

- Kitchen with granite counter top and dining area

- Tenant pays water and garbage

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295130

