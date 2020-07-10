All apartments in Simi Valley
FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES
FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES

1592 N Prather St · No Longer Available
Location

1592 N Prather St, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
*Most Units Have New Appliances including Stainless Steel Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Garbage Disposal
*New Oak Kitchen with Granite
*All newer Lighting fixtures
*New Toilets, Vanitys, and Mirrors
*Wood Floors througout entire unit
*Additional Large shared backyard with firepit
*Just blocks away from 118 freeway
*On site Laundry Room
*High ceilings
*Lots of Windows and light
*Additional Storage Space outside
*All new paint
*New Vertical Blinds
Paid water & hot water & trash & gardener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have any available units?
FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have?
Some of FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES currently offering any rent specials?
FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES pet-friendly?
No, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES offer parking?
Yes, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES offers parking.
Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have units with washers and dryers?
No, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have a pool?
No, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES does not have a pool.
Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have accessible units?
No, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES does not have accessible units.
Does FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES have units with dishwashers?
Yes, FOURPLEX IN MONTICELLO ESTATES has units with dishwashers.

