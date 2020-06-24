986 Talbert Avenue

Amenities

This well cared for 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many upgrades including: A/C and furnace, drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard, spacious and open kitchen has refinished cabinetry, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Family room overlooks an expansive rear yard with large covered patio. One bedroom is located off the kitchen area with its own adjacent full bath, great for in-laws quarters or private office area. Driveway is spacious and will accommodate extra parking. Tucked away in the southern foothills of Simi Valley. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and entertainment centers, hiking trails and a few minutes drive to the train station, 118 and 123 freeways.