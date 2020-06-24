All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
986 Talbert Avenue
986 Talbert Avenue

986 Talbert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

986 Talbert Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This well cared for 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has many upgrades including: A/C and furnace, drought tolerant landscaping in the front yard, spacious and open kitchen has refinished cabinetry, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Family room overlooks an expansive rear yard with large covered patio. One bedroom is located off the kitchen area with its own adjacent full bath, great for in-laws quarters or private office area. Driveway is spacious and will accommodate extra parking. Tucked away in the southern foothills of Simi Valley. Conveniently located close to schools, shopping and entertainment centers, hiking trails and a few minutes drive to the train station, 118 and 123 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 986 Talbert Avenue have any available units?
986 Talbert Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 986 Talbert Avenue have?
Some of 986 Talbert Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 986 Talbert Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
986 Talbert Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 986 Talbert Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 986 Talbert Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 986 Talbert Avenue offers parking.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 986 Talbert Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue have a pool?
No, 986 Talbert Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue have accessible units?
No, 986 Talbert Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 986 Talbert Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 986 Talbert Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 986 Talbert Avenue has units with air conditioning.
