Amenities
6406 White St. Simi Valley, CA - Home sweet home is what you can call this recently painted beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Kitchen has hard wood cabinets with pull out drawers and a chef island. Stainless steel appliances included. Charming eating area will follow to a spacious living room, that will bring you into the oasis backyard. Great space for entertainment! Solar System installed and included in the rent. This home is located near the 5 star White Oak Elementary school and the 118 FWY entrance. 2 car garage, 2 spacious living rooms, a pool and spa.
(RLNE5516806)