6406 White St.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

6406 White St.

6406 White Street · No Longer Available
Location

6406 White Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6406 White St. Simi Valley, CA - Home sweet home is what you can call this recently painted beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Kitchen has hard wood cabinets with pull out drawers and a chef island. Stainless steel appliances included. Charming eating area will follow to a spacious living room, that will bring you into the oasis backyard. Great space for entertainment! Solar System installed and included in the rent. This home is located near the 5 star White Oak Elementary school and the 118 FWY entrance. 2 car garage, 2 spacious living rooms, a pool and spa.

(RLNE5516806)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6406 White St. have any available units?
6406 White St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 6406 White St. have?
Some of 6406 White St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6406 White St. currently offering any rent specials?
6406 White St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6406 White St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6406 White St. is pet friendly.
Does 6406 White St. offer parking?
Yes, 6406 White St. offers parking.
Does 6406 White St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6406 White St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6406 White St. have a pool?
Yes, 6406 White St. has a pool.
Does 6406 White St. have accessible units?
No, 6406 White St. does not have accessible units.
Does 6406 White St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6406 White St. does not have units with dishwashers.

