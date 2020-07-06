Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

6406 White St. Simi Valley, CA - Home sweet home is what you can call this recently painted beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house. Kitchen has hard wood cabinets with pull out drawers and a chef island. Stainless steel appliances included. Charming eating area will follow to a spacious living room, that will bring you into the oasis backyard. Great space for entertainment! Solar System installed and included in the rent. This home is located near the 5 star White Oak Elementary school and the 118 FWY entrance. 2 car garage, 2 spacious living rooms, a pool and spa.



(RLNE5516806)