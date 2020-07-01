5945 Nelda St. #2

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Vista DelMonte 2 bed, 1 bath condo with community Pool - Great 2 bed + 1 bath 2-story condo in the desirable Vista Del Monte Community of Simi Valley! Featuring living room with wood-like flooring and recessed lighting, plenty storage in kitchen, refrigerator is included. Spacious walk-in closet, 1 spot in shared 2 car garage plus 1 outside assigned parking space. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Community laundry on site. Includes HOA Dues, access to association pool and playground, near Verde Park, grocery store, restaurants and 118 freeway! Will consider small pet with additional deposit. Available now! No smoking please.



(RLNE5557516)