5945 Nelda St. #2
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

5945 Nelda St. #2

5945 Nelda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5945 Nelda Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
East Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Vista DelMonte 2 bed, 1 bath condo with community Pool - Great 2 bed + 1 bath 2-story condo in the desirable Vista Del Monte Community of Simi Valley! Featuring living room with wood-like flooring and recessed lighting, plenty storage in kitchen, refrigerator is included. Spacious walk-in closet, 1 spot in shared 2 car garage plus 1 outside assigned parking space. No washer/dryer hook-ups. Community laundry on site. Includes HOA Dues, access to association pool and playground, near Verde Park, grocery store, restaurants and 118 freeway! Will consider small pet with additional deposit. Available now! No smoking please.

(RLNE5557516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have any available units?
5945 Nelda St. #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have?
Some of 5945 Nelda St. #2's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5945 Nelda St. #2 currently offering any rent specials?
5945 Nelda St. #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5945 Nelda St. #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5945 Nelda St. #2 is pet friendly.
Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 offer parking?
Yes, 5945 Nelda St. #2 offers parking.
Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5945 Nelda St. #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have a pool?
Yes, 5945 Nelda St. #2 has a pool.
Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have accessible units?
No, 5945 Nelda St. #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5945 Nelda St. #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5945 Nelda St. #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

