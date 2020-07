Amenities

Beautiful Wood Ranch home located in the Sonoma tract. Largest model (1743 sq ft), with 4 full bedrooms, mountain views from 2 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms. Features an upstairs laundry room. Large backyard with play area for children, abundant natural light in all rooms, window treatments, built in storage in garage, newer upgrades/carpeting, granite tiles in kitchen with breakfast bar. Beautiful garden, pool and spa in complex.