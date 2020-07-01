4749 Cochran St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath single story home on large lot - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath single story home on a large lot! Clean and ready to move in. Hard surface flooring throughout, wood and tile. Upgraded remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops, refrigerator may be provided without warranty. Large laundry room with room for storage. Open living room and family room with rock fireplace. Large driveway for parking. Sorry no garage parking but there is plenty room for indoor storage. Gardener services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.



(RLNE4423275)