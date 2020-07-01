All apartments in Simi Valley
4749 Cochran St
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM

4749 Cochran St

4749 Cochran Street · No Longer Available
Location

4749 Cochran Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Upgraded 3 bed, 2 bath single story home on large lot - Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath single story home on a large lot! Clean and ready to move in. Hard surface flooring throughout, wood and tile. Upgraded remodeled kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops, refrigerator may be provided without warranty. Large laundry room with room for storage. Open living room and family room with rock fireplace. Large driveway for parking. Sorry no garage parking but there is plenty room for indoor storage. Gardener services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available now.

(RLNE4423275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4749 Cochran St have any available units?
4749 Cochran St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4749 Cochran St have?
Some of 4749 Cochran St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4749 Cochran St currently offering any rent specials?
4749 Cochran St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4749 Cochran St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4749 Cochran St is pet friendly.
Does 4749 Cochran St offer parking?
Yes, 4749 Cochran St offers parking.
Does 4749 Cochran St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4749 Cochran St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4749 Cochran St have a pool?
No, 4749 Cochran St does not have a pool.
Does 4749 Cochran St have accessible units?
No, 4749 Cochran St does not have accessible units.
Does 4749 Cochran St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4749 Cochran St does not have units with dishwashers.

