Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly carport recently renovated pool

4569 Alamo #H Available 06/16/19 1 Bed, 1 Bath Alamo Villas Condo - Upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in lovely East Simi Valley community. Kitchen has granite counters and glass tile back splash. Hard surface flooring through out. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included (provided without warranty). Water and trash included in rent. Well behaved pet (who doesn't require a yard) will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking. Community has pool and spa for tenant enjoyment. 1 assigned carport parking space. Available June 16th.



