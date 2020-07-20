All apartments in Simi Valley
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

4569 Alamo #H

4569 Alamo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4569 Alamo Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
4569 Alamo #H Available 06/16/19 1 Bed, 1 Bath Alamo Villas Condo - Upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in lovely East Simi Valley community. Kitchen has granite counters and glass tile back splash. Hard surface flooring through out. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included (provided without warranty). Water and trash included in rent. Well behaved pet (who doesn't require a yard) will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking. Community has pool and spa for tenant enjoyment. 1 assigned carport parking space. Available June 16th.

(RLNE4864765)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4569 Alamo #H have any available units?
4569 Alamo #H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4569 Alamo #H have?
Some of 4569 Alamo #H's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4569 Alamo #H currently offering any rent specials?
4569 Alamo #H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4569 Alamo #H pet-friendly?
Yes, 4569 Alamo #H is pet friendly.
Does 4569 Alamo #H offer parking?
Yes, 4569 Alamo #H offers parking.
Does 4569 Alamo #H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4569 Alamo #H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4569 Alamo #H have a pool?
Yes, 4569 Alamo #H has a pool.
Does 4569 Alamo #H have accessible units?
No, 4569 Alamo #H does not have accessible units.
Does 4569 Alamo #H have units with dishwashers?
No, 4569 Alamo #H does not have units with dishwashers.
