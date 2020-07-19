All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
4540 Apricot Road
Last updated March 19 2019

4540 Apricot Road

4540 Apricot Road · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Apricot Road, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

Light and bright 3 story end unit Townhome offers 2 bedrooms as well as foyer/office on 1st floor with full bath and a den/bonus room that is located upstairs next to master suite. 2nd floor offers spacious living room with indoor laundry, guest bath and large balcony. Stackable washer/dryer and refrigerator may be provided for an additional fee. Beautiful engineered hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and custom cabinets. All therooms are very spacious with 9ft ceilings. Ring door bell with camera, tank-less gas water heater and 2 car attached garages with storage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Apricot Road have any available units?
4540 Apricot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Apricot Road have?
Some of 4540 Apricot Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Apricot Road currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Apricot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Apricot Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Apricot Road is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Apricot Road offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Apricot Road offers parking.
Does 4540 Apricot Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Apricot Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Apricot Road have a pool?
No, 4540 Apricot Road does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Apricot Road have accessible units?
No, 4540 Apricot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Apricot Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Apricot Road does not have units with dishwashers.
