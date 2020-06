Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very unique duplex with 2 bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, laundry indoors, kitchen with white upgraded cabinets, dishwasher, stainless appliances with breakfast/dining area. Wood floors in living room and newer carpet in bedrooms. It has its own seperate entry in the back with private patio and an extra large garage that can be used for storage. Newer landscape in the backyard.This is a dollhouse and must see will rent fast! Owner will also consider boat or RV storage for an extra fee.