All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3865 San Gabriel St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3865 San Gabriel St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3865 San Gabriel St

3865 San Gabriel St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3865 San Gabriel St, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautiful Simi Valley Home Close To Everything - You're going to love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,912 sq ft, two level Simi Valley home. Ideally located in a great neighborhood within walking-distance to local schools, DMV, movie theater, community park, shopping and dining, you'll have everything you need conveniently close by. With hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and grassy backyard with patio- it's the perfect place to start off the new year right. This gorgeous home will go fast, so hurry to book your viewing today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3552913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3865 San Gabriel St have any available units?
3865 San Gabriel St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 3865 San Gabriel St have?
Some of 3865 San Gabriel St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3865 San Gabriel St currently offering any rent specials?
3865 San Gabriel St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3865 San Gabriel St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3865 San Gabriel St is pet friendly.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St offer parking?
Yes, 3865 San Gabriel St offers parking.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3865 San Gabriel St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St have a pool?
No, 3865 San Gabriel St does not have a pool.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St have accessible units?
No, 3865 San Gabriel St does not have accessible units.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3865 San Gabriel St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3865 San Gabriel St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3865 San Gabriel St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts