3865 San Gabriel St

Beautiful Simi Valley Home Close To Everything - You're going to love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,912 sq ft, two level Simi Valley home. Ideally located in a great neighborhood within walking-distance to local schools, DMV, movie theater, community park, shopping and dining, you'll have everything you need conveniently close by. With hardwood and tile floors, fireplace, 2-car attached garage, and grassy backyard with patio- it's the perfect place to start off the new year right. This gorgeous home will go fast, so hurry to book your viewing today!



No Cats Allowed



