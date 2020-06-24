Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3860 Acorn Available 09/07/19 Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home in cul-de-sac. - This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home features laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a step-down formal living room with a fire place, a spacious open floor plan featuring a granite island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large windows open to the backyard featuring a grassy area, a side concrete patio, & fruit trees. This wonderful cul-de-sac home also features an over-sized 2-car garage with direct access, built-in storage & laundry area. Other great features include a big master bedroom, an extra large closet, an updated master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms, an updated hall bath & an indoor courtyard. The Encore community features pleasant walking trails, highly desired cul-de-sac streets & lush greenbelts in addition to the nearby Sequoia Park! Washer & Dryer may be included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking!! Available September 7th.



(RLNE5078465)