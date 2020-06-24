All apartments in Simi Valley
3860 Acorn
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

3860 Acorn

3860 Acorn Court · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Acorn Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3860 Acorn Available 09/07/19 Single story 3 bed, 2 bath home in cul-de-sac. - This 3 Bed, 2 Bath home features laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, a step-down formal living room with a fire place, a spacious open floor plan featuring a granite island kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Large windows open to the backyard featuring a grassy area, a side concrete patio, & fruit trees. This wonderful cul-de-sac home also features an over-sized 2-car garage with direct access, built-in storage & laundry area. Other great features include a big master bedroom, an extra large closet, an updated master bathroom, two secondary bedrooms, an updated hall bath & an indoor courtyard. The Encore community features pleasant walking trails, highly desired cul-de-sac streets & lush greenbelts in addition to the nearby Sequoia Park! Washer & Dryer may be included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No Smoking!! Available September 7th.

(RLNE5078465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Acorn have any available units?
3860 Acorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Acorn have?
Some of 3860 Acorn's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Acorn currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Acorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Acorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3860 Acorn is pet friendly.
Does 3860 Acorn offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Acorn offers parking.
Does 3860 Acorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3860 Acorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Acorn have a pool?
No, 3860 Acorn does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Acorn have accessible units?
No, 3860 Acorn does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Acorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 3860 Acorn does not have units with dishwashers.
