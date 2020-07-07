3776 Horizon Ridge Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Email Realtor with questions or TEXT for showing times: Brooklyn | bnovak@kw.com | (805) 616-0225.



Enjoy the privacy of living in the highly desirable Wild Horse Canyon located within the foothills of Simi Valley. This home has SOLAR installed so that you may never have to pay for electricity (depending on your use), an electric vehicle-ready garage, Nest thermostats for the dual-level A/C, soft water system, and central vacuum system! It's also WALKING distance to elementary, middle, and high schools. It features 3,200 sqft of living space with 4 giant bedrooms, 3 full baths, an additional built-in office space, extra-large formal and informal dining/living areas, and a three-car tandem garage with tons of built-in storage. The Master Bedroom boasts a fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and soaking tub. Other features include granite countertops, plantation shutters, backyard patio, beautifully tiled floors, walk-in pantry, double ovens, built-in entertainment system, laundry room, and ceiling fans in almost every room. This is a no-smoking property and only legally registered service pets will be accepted.