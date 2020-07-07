All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3776 Horizon Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3776 Horizon Ridge Court
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

3776 Horizon Ridge Court

3776 Horizon Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3776 Horizon Ridge Court, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email Realtor with questions or TEXT for showing times: Brooklyn | bnovak@kw.com | (805) 616-0225.

Enjoy the privacy of living in the highly desirable Wild Horse Canyon located within the foothills of Simi Valley. This home has SOLAR installed so that you may never have to pay for electricity (depending on your use), an electric vehicle-ready garage, Nest thermostats for the dual-level A/C, soft water system, and central vacuum system! It's also WALKING distance to elementary, middle, and high schools. It features 3,200 sqft of living space with 4 giant bedrooms, 3 full baths, an additional built-in office space, extra-large formal and informal dining/living areas, and a three-car tandem garage with tons of built-in storage. The Master Bedroom boasts a fireplace, huge walk-in closet, and soaking tub. Other features include granite countertops, plantation shutters, backyard patio, beautifully tiled floors, walk-in pantry, double ovens, built-in entertainment system, laundry room, and ceiling fans in almost every room. This is a no-smoking property and only legally registered service pets will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have any available units?
3776 Horizon Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have?
Some of 3776 Horizon Ridge Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3776 Horizon Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
3776 Horizon Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3776 Horizon Ridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3776 Horizon Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3776 Horizon Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts