Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

3553 Austin Ave Available 09/01/19 3 bed, 2 bath pool home in Texas Tract! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Bellwood home in the highly desired Texas tract sits at the top of the hill with mountain views. Wonderful curb appeal with many recent upgrades such as remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, too much to list. Sparkling pool & spa in the entertainer's back yard with grassy area and outdoor fireplace. Gardener & Pool services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available September 1st.



