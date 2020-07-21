All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
3553 Austin Ave
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

3553 Austin Ave

3553 Austin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Austin Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
3553 Austin Ave Available 09/01/19 3 bed, 2 bath pool home in Texas Tract! - This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath Bellwood home in the highly desired Texas tract sits at the top of the hill with mountain views. Wonderful curb appeal with many recent upgrades such as remodeled kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, too much to list. Sparkling pool & spa in the entertainer's back yard with grassy area and outdoor fireplace. Gardener & Pool services included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking please. Available September 1st.

(RLNE5095540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Austin Ave have any available units?
3553 Austin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3553 Austin Ave have?
Some of 3553 Austin Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3553 Austin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Austin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Austin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3553 Austin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3553 Austin Ave offer parking?
No, 3553 Austin Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3553 Austin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 Austin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Austin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3553 Austin Ave has a pool.
Does 3553 Austin Ave have accessible units?
No, 3553 Austin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Austin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3553 Austin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
