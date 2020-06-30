3502 Hearst Drive

Amenities
OPEN HOUSE
Saturday 02/22/2020
11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Additional features:
Central Heat and AC
Attached 2 car garage
Washer dryer connections
Corner lot
Fenced in yard
New hardwood floors throughout
Quartz counter tops
On Suite master bathroom
Monthly Rent $2,695.00 with 1-year lease
Deposit $2,500.00 on approved credit
Please call to schedule viewing. 805-202-9892 OR 805-345-0677
No pets.
Check out our website to apply or view additional listings https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals