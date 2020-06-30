All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3502 Hearst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3502 Hearst Drive
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:47 AM

3502 Hearst Drive

3502 Hearst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3502 Hearst Drive, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OPEN HOUSE
Saturday 02/22/2020
11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Additional features:
Central Heat and AC
Attached 2 car garage
Washer dryer connections
Corner lot
Fenced in yard
New hardwood floors throughout
Quartz counter tops
On Suite master bathroom

Monthly Rent $2,695.00 with 1-year lease
Deposit $2,500.00 on approved credit

Please call to schedule viewing. 805-202-9892 OR 805-345-0677

No pets.

Check out our website to apply or view additional listings https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Hearst Drive have any available units?
3502 Hearst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Hearst Drive have?
Some of 3502 Hearst Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Hearst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Hearst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Hearst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3502 Hearst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3502 Hearst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Hearst Drive offers parking.
Does 3502 Hearst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3502 Hearst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Hearst Drive have a pool?
No, 3502 Hearst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Hearst Drive have accessible units?
No, 3502 Hearst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Hearst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3502 Hearst Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts