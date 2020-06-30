3502 Hearst Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

OPEN HOUSE

Saturday 02/22/2020

11:30 am - 1:00 pm



Newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features indoor and outdoor living with mature fruit trees and lush back yard. Enjoy cooking in the newly remodeled large open kitchen with ample storage. This home is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood.



Additional features:

Central Heat and AC

Attached 2 car garage

Washer dryer connections

Corner lot

Fenced in yard

New hardwood floors throughout

Quartz counter tops

On Suite master bathroom



Monthly Rent $2,695.00 with 1-year lease

Deposit $2,500.00 on approved credit



Please call to schedule viewing. 805-202-9892 OR 805-345-0677



No pets.



Check out our website to apply or view additional listings https://amstgspropertymanagement.com/available-rentals