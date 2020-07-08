3435 Waco Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A beautiful 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood.

Gorgeous yard with landscaping.

Amenities include: kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counters, cooktop, recent sink and faucet, refrigerator, dishwasher, central AC/heat, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer included, wood and tile floors, plenty of storage space, and a large 2-car garage.

A must see!!

This is a one of a kind unit that will not stay around for long!

This has been priced to move!