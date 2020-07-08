All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 3435 Waco Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
3435 Waco Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3435 Waco Ave

3435 Waco Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3435 Waco Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A beautiful 4 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms remodeled home in a quiet neighborhood.
Gorgeous yard with landscaping.
Amenities include: kitchen with beautiful cabinets and quartz counters, cooktop, recent sink and faucet, refrigerator, dishwasher, central AC/heat, fireplace, laundry room with washer & dryer included, wood and tile floors, plenty of storage space, and a large 2-car garage.
A must see!!
This is a one of a kind unit that will not stay around for long!
This has been priced to move!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Waco Ave have any available units?
3435 Waco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Waco Ave have?
Some of 3435 Waco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Waco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Waco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Waco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3435 Waco Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 3435 Waco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave offers parking.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have a pool?
No, 3435 Waco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have accessible units?
No, 3435 Waco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Waco Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Waco Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconySimi Valley Apartments with Pool
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts