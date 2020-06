Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath on the perfect corner. The natural light floods this pretty home and there are tree top and mountain views from master. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances. Wood floors. Charming dining area. Sweet patio perfect for entertaining just outside the slider of the kitchen. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Laundry room. Such a beautiful home offering gorgeous views.