Simi Valley, CA
2979 Amarillo Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

2979 Amarillo Avenue

2979 Amarillo Avenue · No Longer Available
Simi Valley
Central Simi Valley
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

2979 Amarillo Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bathtub
internet access
Unit Amenities
bathtub
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home - First Time Rental! This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Open floorplan with large kitchen and living room area. Master bathroom with gorgeous soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Indoor Laundry room. Private, fenced yard, gardener services included. Sorry, there is NO garage at this property. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please. Available now.

*There will be a $200 flat utility fee for water, trash, gas, electric and internet!

(RLNE5760283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have any available units?
2979 Amarillo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
What amenities does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have?
Some of 2979 Amarillo Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2979 Amarillo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2979 Amarillo Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2979 Amarillo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2979 Amarillo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue offer parking?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2979 Amarillo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2979 Amarillo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
