2979 Amarillo Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Completely remodeled 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home - First Time Rental! This 3 bed, 2 1/2 bath single story home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. Open floorplan with large kitchen and living room area. Master bathroom with gorgeous soaking tub and separate walk-in shower. Indoor Laundry room. Private, fenced yard, gardener services included. Sorry, there is NO garage at this property. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. No smoking please. Available now.



*There will be a $200 flat utility fee for water, trash, gas, electric and internet!



(RLNE5760283)