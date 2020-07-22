All apartments in Simi Valley
Simi Valley, CA
2884 Rosette Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

2884 Rosette Street

2884 Rosette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2884 Rosette Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Home (as of Dec 2018) includes Newer Central Air & Heat, Newer Kitchen Cabinets with Built-ins, Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Recessed Lighting, Living Room w/Smooth Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Engineered Wood Flooring & Recessed Lighting, Remodeled Full Bath with Custom Vanity, Shower/Tub with Stone Tile and Clear Glass Enclosure. Master Bedroom with Recessed Lighting, Newer Carpeting, Mirrored Closet Doors. Ceiling Fans in all the Bedrooms. Oversize Double Garage with Newer Garage Door and Opener. Fresh Interior Paint, Fresh Exterior Stucco, Newer Roof, Dual Pane Windows and 6 Panel Interior Doors, Copper Plumbing. Nice Corner Lot with Loads of Potential for RV/Boat/Truck Access. This One is a WINNER!!! Seller holds a valid Ca Salesperson License

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2884 Rosette Street have any available units?
2884 Rosette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2884 Rosette Street have?
Some of 2884 Rosette Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2884 Rosette Street currently offering any rent specials?
2884 Rosette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2884 Rosette Street pet-friendly?
No, 2884 Rosette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2884 Rosette Street offer parking?
Yes, 2884 Rosette Street offers parking.
Does 2884 Rosette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2884 Rosette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2884 Rosette Street have a pool?
No, 2884 Rosette Street does not have a pool.
Does 2884 Rosette Street have accessible units?
No, 2884 Rosette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2884 Rosette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2884 Rosette Street has units with dishwashers.
