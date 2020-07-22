2884 Rosette Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled Home (as of Dec 2018) includes Newer Central Air & Heat, Newer Kitchen Cabinets with Built-ins, Stone Counter Tops, Stainless Steel appliances, Recessed Lighting, Living Room w/Smooth Vaulted Ceilings, Newer Engineered Wood Flooring & Recessed Lighting, Remodeled Full Bath with Custom Vanity, Shower/Tub with Stone Tile and Clear Glass Enclosure. Master Bedroom with Recessed Lighting, Newer Carpeting, Mirrored Closet Doors. Ceiling Fans in all the Bedrooms. Oversize Double Garage with Newer Garage Door and Opener. Fresh Interior Paint, Fresh Exterior Stucco, Newer Roof, Dual Pane Windows and 6 Panel Interior Doors, Copper Plumbing. Nice Corner Lot with Loads of Potential for RV/Boat/Truck Access. This One is a WINNER!!! Seller holds a valid Ca Salesperson License