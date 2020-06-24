Amenities

2603 Kadota St Available 05/20/19 Single story 2 bed, 1 bath home with yard! - Conveniently located one-story unit with 2 Bed, 1 Bath. Home has hardsurface flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom and kitchen including stainless-steel appliances. No refrigerator. Private outdoor yard for tenant enjoyment, gardener not included. Wall units provided for A/C in bedrooms and living room. Water & trash included. Community laundry to be shared with 2 other units. 2 car detached garage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking!



(RLNE4887494)