All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2603 Kadota St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2603 Kadota St
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

2603 Kadota St

2603 Kadota Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2603 Kadota Street, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2603 Kadota St Available 05/20/19 Single story 2 bed, 1 bath home with yard! - Conveniently located one-story unit with 2 Bed, 1 Bath. Home has hardsurface flooring throughout, remodeled bathroom and kitchen including stainless-steel appliances. No refrigerator. Private outdoor yard for tenant enjoyment, gardener not included. Wall units provided for A/C in bedrooms and living room. Water & trash included. Community laundry to be shared with 2 other units. 2 car detached garage. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking!

(RLNE4887494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 Kadota St have any available units?
2603 Kadota St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2603 Kadota St have?
Some of 2603 Kadota St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 Kadota St currently offering any rent specials?
2603 Kadota St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 Kadota St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2603 Kadota St is pet friendly.
Does 2603 Kadota St offer parking?
Yes, 2603 Kadota St offers parking.
Does 2603 Kadota St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 Kadota St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 Kadota St have a pool?
No, 2603 Kadota St does not have a pool.
Does 2603 Kadota St have accessible units?
No, 2603 Kadota St does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 Kadota St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 Kadota St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with BalconiesSimi Valley Apartments with Pools
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CA
Camarillo, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CAWest Hollywood, CALa Habra, CABuena Park, CACulver City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts