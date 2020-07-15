2504 Cloverleaf Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story Milestone home! - This light and bright corner lot home features formal living room, formal dining room or office. Beautiful wood floors downstairs in dining and living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar as well as breakfast nook. Family room includes media center and fireplace. Upstairs is a huge bonus room, master bedroom with extra large closet, master bathroom with shower & separate tub, dual sinks as well as an upstairs laundry room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Two-car attached garage with ample storage. Community has children play parks and private streets. Small enclosed yard with patio. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available November 1st.



