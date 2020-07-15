All apartments in Simi Valley
2504 Cloverleaf Lane.
2504 Cloverleaf Lane

2504 Cloverleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Cloverleaf Lane, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
3 bed, 2.5 bath 2 story Milestone home! - This light and bright corner lot home features formal living room, formal dining room or office. Beautiful wood floors downstairs in dining and living room. Kitchen has breakfast bar as well as breakfast nook. Family room includes media center and fireplace. Upstairs is a huge bonus room, master bedroom with extra large closet, master bathroom with shower & separate tub, dual sinks as well as an upstairs laundry room. Spacious secondary bedrooms. Two-car attached garage with ample storage. Community has children play parks and private streets. Small enclosed yard with patio. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. No smoking. Available November 1st.

(RLNE5186182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have any available units?
2504 Cloverleaf Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have?
Some of 2504 Cloverleaf Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Cloverleaf Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Cloverleaf Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Cloverleaf Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Cloverleaf Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Cloverleaf Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

