2401 Chandler Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Park in your private attached garage and you are home in this spacious townhome. This is an end unit allowing for plenty of natural light! There is plenty of space in this multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom layout. Freshly painted features, recessed lighting, and brand new carpet complete the look. Enjoy time out on the 2nd level terrace or cozy up by the fireplace inside. Your trash utility is covered lowering your monthly expenses! This home boasts a large master suite and large walk-in closet with small safe for plenty of storage. Conveniently located next to Simi Town Center and 118 access makes this an ideal location! Centrally located near many important stores like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowes, Party City and many more. It's also located near First Street and Cochran making 101 freeway access for commuting easy!