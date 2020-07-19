All apartments in Simi Valley
2401 Chandler Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:09 AM

2401 Chandler Avenue

2401 Chandler Avenue · (805) 603-2133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2401 Chandler Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065
Simi Valley Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1583 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Park in your private attached garage and you are home in this spacious townhome. This is an end unit allowing for plenty of natural light! There is plenty of space in this multi-level 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom layout. Freshly painted features, recessed lighting, and brand new carpet complete the look. Enjoy time out on the 2nd level terrace or cozy up by the fireplace inside. Your trash utility is covered lowering your monthly expenses! This home boasts a large master suite and large walk-in closet with small safe for plenty of storage. Conveniently located next to Simi Town Center and 118 access makes this an ideal location! Centrally located near many important stores like Home Depot, Walmart, Lowes, Party City and many more. It's also located near First Street and Cochran making 101 freeway access for commuting easy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2401 Chandler Avenue have any available units?
2401 Chandler Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2401 Chandler Avenue have?
Some of 2401 Chandler Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2401 Chandler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2401 Chandler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2401 Chandler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2401 Chandler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2401 Chandler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2401 Chandler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2401 Chandler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2401 Chandler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2401 Chandler Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2401 Chandler Avenue has a pool.
Does 2401 Chandler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2401 Chandler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2401 Chandler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2401 Chandler Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
