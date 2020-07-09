All apartments in Simi Valley
Find more places like 2219 Medina Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Simi Valley, CA
/
2219 Medina Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

2219 Medina Avenue

2219 Medina Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Simi Valley
See all
Central Simi Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2219 Medina Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded Single Story 4 bed, 2 bath home in central Simi Valley - This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with completely upgraded kitchen and new hard surface flooring throughout. Master Bedroom w/recessed lighting, an extra large closet & bathroom with a shower. The formal living room & dining room are light & bright, the secondary bath is updated with a pedestal sink. Some lighted ceiling fans & updated dual paned windows. New slider doors lead from the family room to the back yard with patio and patio cover.This home comes with a 2-car attached garage, roll-up door, & an extra-wide driveway. Gardener service included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. Available now.

(RLNE5773463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2219 Medina Avenue have any available units?
2219 Medina Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2219 Medina Avenue have?
Some of 2219 Medina Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2219 Medina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2219 Medina Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2219 Medina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2219 Medina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2219 Medina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2219 Medina Avenue offers parking.
Does 2219 Medina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2219 Medina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2219 Medina Avenue have a pool?
No, 2219 Medina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2219 Medina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2219 Medina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2219 Medina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2219 Medina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Wood Ranch
643 Country Club Dr
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Indian Oaks Apartments
5505 Cochran St
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Avalon Simi Valley
1579 E Jefferson Way
Simi Valley, CA 93065
Parkside Villas
4871 Los Angeles Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Sage Creek
1910 Yosemite Ave
Simi Valley, CA 93063
Summerset Village
11450 Poema Pl
Simi Valley, CA 91311

Similar Pages

Simi Valley 1 BedroomsSimi Valley 2 Bedrooms
Simi Valley Apartments with GymSimi Valley Apartments with Parking
Simi Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CACamarillo, CA
La Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

East Simi ValleyCentral Simi Valley
Simi Valley Town Center

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts