2219 Medina Avenue

Upgraded Single Story 4 bed, 2 bath home in central Simi Valley - This charming home offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths with completely upgraded kitchen and new hard surface flooring throughout. Master Bedroom w/recessed lighting, an extra large closet & bathroom with a shower. The formal living room & dining room are light & bright, the secondary bath is updated with a pedestal sink. Some lighted ceiling fans & updated dual paned windows. New slider doors lead from the family room to the back yard with patio and patio cover.This home comes with a 2-car attached garage, roll-up door, & an extra-wide driveway. Gardener service included. Pets will be considered with increased deposit. Strong verifiable income and credit required. Available now.



