Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:18 PM

2109 Atwater Avenue

2109 Atwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Atwater Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93063
Central Simi Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
SUNRUN Solar Home!! No electric bills!! Immaculate single story in picturesque central Simi. This is a first time lease opportunity. You will be impressed with this beautifully updated residence which features a breathtaking chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, sparking granite counters, and high end name appliances, such as Thermador and Bosch. Adding to the appeal are indirect lighting features, a NEW wine cabinet, and professional style ovens and stove. The private, landscaped backyard has an expansive covered patio. Interior features contemporary gray and white custom painting, new faux wood flooring, and many beautiful touches. There is a 2 car attached garage. Owner welcomes a longer lease. Available immediately. NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. Do not miss this very special home!! Close to shopping, schools, and access to 118 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Atwater Avenue have any available units?
2109 Atwater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Simi Valley, CA.
How much is rent in Simi Valley, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Simi Valley Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Atwater Avenue have?
Some of 2109 Atwater Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Atwater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Atwater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Atwater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Atwater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Simi Valley.
Does 2109 Atwater Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Atwater Avenue offers parking.
Does 2109 Atwater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Atwater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Atwater Avenue have a pool?
No, 2109 Atwater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2109 Atwater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2109 Atwater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Atwater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 Atwater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
