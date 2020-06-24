2109 Atwater Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

SUNRUN Solar Home!! No electric bills!! Immaculate single story in picturesque central Simi. This is a first time lease opportunity. You will be impressed with this beautifully updated residence which features a breathtaking chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, sparking granite counters, and high end name appliances, such as Thermador and Bosch. Adding to the appeal are indirect lighting features, a NEW wine cabinet, and professional style ovens and stove. The private, landscaped backyard has an expansive covered patio. Interior features contemporary gray and white custom painting, new faux wood flooring, and many beautiful touches. There is a 2 car attached garage. Owner welcomes a longer lease. Available immediately. NO SMOKING ON PREMISES. Do not miss this very special home!! Close to shopping, schools, and access to 118 freeway.