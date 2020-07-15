All apartments in Santa Rosa
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Stony Brook

155 Stony Point Road · (707) 663-4035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Stony Point Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 39 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 655 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stony Brook.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
accessible
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS.

Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our sparkling swimming pool to the updated laundry center, Stony Brook Apartments has everything you expect, plus the special touches that set us apart from the rest. With easy access to public transit, Highway 12 and Highway 101, Stony Brook Apartments reside in the most convenient of locations. Residents can choose from spacious floor plans with abundant storage space and fully equipped kitchens. We are a pet-friendly community where your furry companions will feel right at home. Welcome Home to Stony Brook Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.94 per applicant over 18 years old
Deposit: $500 depends on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: breed restriction and weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
restrictions: Dog restriction
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $100
rent: $45
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stony Brook have any available units?
Stony Brook has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Stony Brook have?
Some of Stony Brook's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stony Brook currently offering any rent specials?
Stony Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stony Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, Stony Brook is pet friendly.
Does Stony Brook offer parking?
Yes, Stony Brook offers parking.
Does Stony Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Stony Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Stony Brook have a pool?
Yes, Stony Brook has a pool.
Does Stony Brook have accessible units?
Yes, Stony Brook has accessible units.
Does Stony Brook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stony Brook has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Vineyard Creek
802 Vineyard Creek Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Six 1 Five
615 Healdsburg Ave
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln
Santa Rosa, CA 95405
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
Acacia on Santa Rosa Creek
4656 Quigg Dr
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95401

