Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub accessible 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to STONY BROOK APARTMENTS.



Located in beautiful Santa Rosa, Stony Brook offers apartment homes in a tranquil community designed with you in mind. From our sparkling swimming pool to the updated laundry center, Stony Brook Apartments has everything you expect, plus the special touches that set us apart from the rest. With easy access to public transit, Highway 12 and Highway 101, Stony Brook Apartments reside in the most convenient of locations. Residents can choose from spacious floor plans with abundant storage space and fully equipped kitchens. We are a pet-friendly community where your furry companions will feel right at home. Welcome Home to Stony Brook Apartments.