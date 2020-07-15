Stony Brook

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.94 per applicant over 18 years old
Deposit: $500 depends on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: breed restriction and weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $100
restrictions: Dog restriction
Cats
deposit: $500
fee: $100
rent: $45
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet