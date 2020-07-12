/
northwest santa rosa
134 Apartments for rent in Northwest Santa Rosa, Santa Rosa, CA
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
13 Units Available
Pioneer 2000
2010 Pioneer Way, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
880 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer 2000 in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
8 Units Available
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
PARK VUE
2001 Piner Rd, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Park Vue Apartments. We are located in Santa Rosa, Ca and located near restaurants, entertainment, and shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2212 Versailles Street
2212 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
1700 sqft
Attractive 2-level home in Northwest neighborhood! This fairly new residence was built in 2005 and shows like new.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2221 Versailles Street
2221 Versailles Street, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
500 sqft
Nice in law unit above garage of main house in NWSR! Well maintained in law unit is clean and move in ready, lots of natural light, includes stacked washer and dryer. Feels spacious. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2343 Roburta Lane
2343 Roburta Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1650 sqft
2343 Roburta Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home Available August 1st!! - This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home will be available August 1st.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2327 Aria Place
2327 Aria Place, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1395 sqft
You need to see the massive walk-in closet! - DeDe's Rentals is pleased to present this one-level home in a new northwest Santa Rosa neighborhood. High ceilings throughout, open floorplan, low maintenance rear yard with large patio.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
2312 Sophia Drive
2312 Sophia Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1680 sqft
Lovely 2-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! This fairly new residence was built in 2009 and shows like new. Spacious floor plan has open living/dining/kitchen areas great for entertaining. Lots of interior lighting throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Northwest Santa Rosa
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2744 Rochelle St.
2744 Rochelle Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1812 sqft
2744 Rochelle St. Available 08/15/20 1,812 Square FootTwo level modern home in West Santa Rosa, 2 car garage - Viewing Vacant Properties are available by scheduling appointments Monday-Friday from the hours of 10:00 am-3:30 pm.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Camino Del Prado
1930 Camino del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! - Brand new and spacious one bedroom one bath granny unit above garage! Incredible features include stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator and stackable washer/dryer
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1912 Peterson Lane
1912 Peterson Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1366 sqft
Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! - Charming renovated one-level home in Northwest Santa Rosa! New vinyl flooring in the kitchen and hall bathroom. New carpet throughout. Cozy wood burning fireplace in the living room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 Wishing Well Way
1613 Wishing Well Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1277 sqft
1613 Wishing Well Way - Three bedroom 2.5 bathroom home in North West Santa Rosa. Beautiful open floor plan with a great room that opens to the kitchen, great for entertaining.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1941 Camino Del Prado
1941 Camino Del Prado, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1550 sqft
Come see this beautiful brand new single level home in Coffey Park. This home comes with an open concept floor plan.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Russell Avenue # 206
901 Russell Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
946 sqft
Gated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Falcon Wood - Gated Falcon Wood Condo complex located at Russell Ave and Range Avenue in Northern Santa Rosa. Very nice updated unit with second floor entry with a deck.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1367 Holly Park Way
1367 Holly Park Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1244 sqft
- Absolutely gorgeous new home in Coffey Park! New construction, located on a court. Good size lot, beautiful open floor plan, with laminate flooring. Upgraded appliances, lighting, and quartz counter tops.
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
Marlow
3076 Marlow Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marlow in Santa Rosa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Northwest Santa Rosa
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
53 Units Available
38 North Santa Rosa
1020 Kawana Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,240
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1067 sqft
38º North is Santa Rosa’s ultimate address for apartment home living. Perfectly located off of Highway 101, within minutes of Sonoma County’s most exceptional dining, wineries, breweries, shopping, outdoor adventures, and entertainment.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
El Prado Apartments
1620 Herbert Street, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
850 sqft
Super large 3/2 bath nicely remodeled upstairs unit! - (Move in special): $500.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Vineyard Gardens
240 Burt St, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
816 sqft
Located on a beautiful hillside setting with easy access to downtown, shopping and dining. Apartments feature plenty of closet space, central air, in-home washer/dryer and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
The Annadel
1020 Jennings Ave, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,613
1191 sqft
Check out our VIRTUAL TOURS! Here you'll find a community where well-curated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Santa Rosa CA, blend with luxe amenities designed to complement your Sonoma County lifestyle. Adjacent to a 2.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
7 Units Available
Harvest Park
2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1279 sqft
Located just minutes from parks, restaurants and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community includes pool, parking, hot tub, gym and BBQ grills.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
13 Units Available
The Boulders at Fountaingrove
3680 Kelsey Knls, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,154
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1421 sqft
Discover sophistication, elegance and environmentally conscience living in the heart of wine country. At The Boulders you will enjoy resort amenities, beautifully and intelligently planned residences, a park setting with unsurpassed area view.
