Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities fire pit gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly bbq/grill carport courtyard package receiving

Charm and community await you at these fully renovated Harvest Park ApartmentsWelcome to Harvest Park Apartments in Santa Rosa, California, where you will find newly renovated apartment homes and a charming community that are sure to make life downright enjoyable. Many of our spacious and unique one and two bedroom floor plans boast fully renovated interiors with crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tear drop lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, and so much more! High ceilings and tons of natural light create a roomy feel in our one- and two-bedroom apartments. Sit down with a good book on your private patio or balcony, or take a leisurely walk around the complex and enjoy the beautiful landscaping while listening to that new podcast, running around at the playground, or taking a dip in the pool or spa.Animal lover? We welcome your pets to join our pet-friendly community.