Home
/
Santa Rosa, CA
/
Harvest Park
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:24 AM

Harvest Park

Open Now until 6pm
2327 Summer Creek Dr · (707) 232-4311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2327 Summer Creek Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 091 · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 073 · Avail. now

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 062 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 003 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Unit 032 · Avail. now

$2,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Unit 052 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,480

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harvest Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
courtyard
package receiving
Charm and community await you at these fully renovated Harvest Park ApartmentsWelcome to Harvest Park Apartments in Santa Rosa, California, where you will find newly renovated apartment homes and a charming community that are sure to make life downright enjoyable. Many of our spacious and unique one and two bedroom floor plans boast fully renovated interiors with crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors, tear drop lighting, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, full sized washer and dryer, and so much more! High ceilings and tons of natural light create a roomy feel in our one- and two-bedroom apartments. Sit down with a good book on your private patio or balcony, or take a leisurely walk around the complex and enjoy the beautiful landscaping while listening to that new podcast, running around at the playground, or taking a dip in the pool or spa.Animal lover? We welcome your pets to join our pet-friendly community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47.50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $800 (2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Applicable, Weight limit: 75 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harvest Park have any available units?
Harvest Park has 7 units available starting at $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Santa Rosa, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Rosa Rent Report.
What amenities does Harvest Park have?
Some of Harvest Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harvest Park currently offering any rent specials?
Harvest Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harvest Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Harvest Park is pet friendly.
Does Harvest Park offer parking?
Yes, Harvest Park offers parking.
Does Harvest Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harvest Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harvest Park have a pool?
Yes, Harvest Park has a pool.
Does Harvest Park have accessible units?
No, Harvest Park does not have accessible units.
Does Harvest Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harvest Park has units with dishwashers.
